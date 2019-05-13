Security Leftovers
Nitrokey joins hands with Nextcloud
Nitrokey and Nextcloud seek to explore further collaboration in the area of end-to-end encryption and secure storage of cryptographic keys.
Intel, Tech Giants Release Updates to Fix New Chip Flaws
Microsoft Attack Surface Analyzer Rewritten, Now Works on Mac and Linux [Ed: Company most in bed with the NSA wants us to rely on it for security?]
Microsoft has rewritten its Attack Surface Analyzer tool as a cross platform supported open source project on Github.
Chrome Bug Causing Address Bar to Show Searches Over Site History
