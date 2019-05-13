Software: cmtp-responder and Text Editors Permissively-licensed MTP device implementation Introducing cmtp-responder - a permissively licensed Media Transfer Protocol (MTP) responder implementation which allows embedded devices to provide MTP services and supports a core set of MTP operations.

How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu (One-Click Install) Few text editors are as famous or as loved as Notepad++, and in this post we show you how to install Notepad++ in Ubuntu. Notepad++ is a free, open-source code editor built for Windows and written in C++. It’s famed for its small app size and stellar performance, but lacks a native Linux build. The popularity of the editor with developers has led to a swathe of Notepad++ Linux clones, like Notepadqq, being built, as well as a set of other open source text editors directly inspired by it.

UberWriter Vs. Mark Text Nice sunny day, hello Linux readers! I’m glad to have you back here as I ramble about the goods and the bads of these two markdown editors: UberWriter and Mark Text. If you haven’t tried both of them, great! This article can help you a bit as you read on to discover what makes each editor unique and special. Both of them are great and I’ve used each of these two editors in turn for some time as my primary way of drafting articles for this website.

Respect Your Freedom and ThinkPenguin, Privacy Protection in Purism’s Librem One Suite Six more devices from ThinkPenguin, Inc. now FSF-certified to Respect Your Freedom This is ThinkPenguin's second batch of devices to receive RYF certification this spring. The FSF announced certification of seven other devices from ThinkPenguin on March 21st. This latest collection of devices makes ThinkPenguin the retailer with the largest catalog of RYF-certified devices. "It's unfortunate that so many of even the simplest devices out there have surprise proprietary software requirements. RYF is an antidote for that. It connects ethical shoppers concerned about their freedom with companies offering options respecting that freedom," said the FSF's executive director, John Sullivan. Today's certifications expands the availability of RYF-certified peripheral devices. The Penguin USB 2.0 External USB Stereo Sound Adapter and the 5.1 Channels 24-bit 96KHz PCI Express Audio Sound Card help users get the most of their computers in terms of sound quality. For wireless connectivity, ThinkPenguin offers the Wireless N PCI Express Dual-Band Mini Half-Height Card and Penguin Wireless N Mini PCIe Card. For users with an older printer, the USB to Parallel Printer Cable can let them continue to use it with their more current hardware. Finally, the PCIe eSATA / SATA 6Gbps Controller Card help users to connect to external eSATA devices as well as internal SATA.

Purism’s Librem One Suite of Privacy Protecting, No-track Apps and Services Surges Past Initial Crowdfunding Goal After Two Weeks Purism, the social purpose corporation which designs and produces popular secure hardware, software, and services, has seen its Librem One suite of privacy protecting apps and services surpass its initial crowdfunding goal of 5,000 backers in just two weeks. Librem One is growing in popularity as users grow distrustful of how large tech companies are using their personal information.

