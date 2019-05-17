Events: Texas Linux Fest 2019, Embedded Linux Conference/Open Source Summit and More Texas Linux Fest 2019 Yee-haw! Calling all Southern Linux & Open Software users, Texas Linux Fest is almost here and this time it is located in Irving, Texas. The Linux Academy & Jupiter Broadcasting crew will be leaving the headquarters for the day to see you at the fest! Stop by our space in the expo to grab some official Linux Academy swag, and meet our team. We may even drop some hints on what to expect for our next content launch.

Schedule set for Aug. 21 Embedded Linux Conference in San Diego The Linux Foundation has posted a schedule for the Aug. 21-23 North American edition of the Embedded Linux Conference/Open Source Summit mash-up in San Diego. Early bird registration ends May 20. As we noted in our preview of this year’s Linux Foundation events, the North American versions of the Embedded Linux Conference and Open Source Summit (formerly LinuxCon + CloudOpen + ContainerCon) have followed the European ELC lead in combining the events. Meanwhile, the previously collocated Open IoT Summit track has been discontinued. The Linux Foundation has announced a full schedule of events, which will be held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Aug. 21-23. Early bird registration for $800 (vs. $950 or $1,200) ends on May 20, and there are also cheaper academic and hobbyist discounts for $275.

Presentation from Red Hat Summit Community Center 2019. Highlights from oVirt 4.3

Digging for Bitcoin Is a Labor of Love It would have been reasonable for those attending Josh Bressers' session at last month's CypherCon -- myself included -- to expect a presentation by a cryptocurrency expert. It was billed as a talk about plumbing the depths of the bitcoin blockchain. When Bressers admitted that his material grew out of a hobby, I was surprised. Still, the talk was far from disappointing. Instead, "Spelunking the Bitcoin Blockchain" offered a glimpse of the impact that "amateurs," in the best sense of the word, ultimately have on the development of cryptocurrencies. Similar to the way a lot of passion projects unfold, Bressers started out by going down a rabbit hole -- one that is of interest to many working and playing with technology -- out of sheer curiosity. "Being able to see the data and answer questions is very powerful," he said. "Once you start to investigate something like bitcoin, every question you answer takes you down a path with more questions and new answers I can't even imagine."

Software: cmtp-responder and Text Editors Permissively-licensed MTP device implementation Introducing cmtp-responder - a permissively licensed Media Transfer Protocol (MTP) responder implementation which allows embedded devices to provide MTP services and supports a core set of MTP operations.

How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu (One-Click Install) Few text editors are as famous or as loved as Notepad++, and in this post we show you how to install Notepad++ in Ubuntu. Notepad++ is a free, open-source code editor built for Windows and written in C++. It’s famed for its small app size and stellar performance, but lacks a native Linux build. The popularity of the editor with developers has led to a swathe of Notepad++ Linux clones, like Notepadqq, being built, as well as a set of other open source text editors directly inspired by it.

UberWriter Vs. Mark Text Nice sunny day, hello Linux readers! I’m glad to have you back here as I ramble about the goods and the bads of these two markdown editors: UberWriter and Mark Text. If you haven’t tried both of them, great! This article can help you a bit as you read on to discover what makes each editor unique and special. Both of them are great and I’ve used each of these two editors in turn for some time as my primary way of drafting articles for this website.