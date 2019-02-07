Games: Deep Rock Galactic, Surviving Mars, Warhammer and More
Deep Rock Galactic continues being some of the most fun I've had in a while, thanks to Steam Play
Deep Rock Galactic, a game about badass space Dwarves mining for goodies and one I've highlighted before continues to be awesome with Steam Play on Linux. It just had a rather sweet update too.
Update 24, the "Explosive Expansion" was released yesterday adding in a ton of new types of grenades. Each class in Deep Rock can now unlock up to three unique class-specific throwable items too and it sounds like more are on the way.
Turn the red planet green in Surviving Mars: Green Planet out now, along with the Armstrong free update
Haemimont Games and Paradox Interactive have today released three things for Surviving Mars! There's the Surviving Mars: Green Planet expansion, the smaller Project Laika DLC for animals and the free Armstrong update for everyone.
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius is about to get a little hectic, as the Chaos Space Marines are on their way
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War just recently gained a nice update and an expansion announcement, with the Chaos Space Marines.
Firstly, the update which was released yesterday includes a new Hotseat Mode, that allows you to play on the same computer or send away your saved games to play with others. Quite an interesting way to do it, between turns it will pause and cover the screen (according to what they say) allowing you time to switch. Additionally, it adds in a new neutral Cultist unit, improved notifications, balance updates and a few bug fixes.
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus just had a big update and Heretek expansion announcement
Now is a good time to take command of The Adeptus Mechanicus once again, as the big Augment Update is out with a ton of new goodies. It's also expanding with the Heretek DLC.
Firstly, the Augment Update which had a beta up for a few weeks is now live. Should give you a number of reasons to jump back in for another few turns. It includes an IronMan Mode, Difficulty Settings with lots of customization possible, a ton of polish has been done to the explorations, the UI also had some polishing work done, cleaner Fonts and a new Turkish localisation.
A look at all the good deals going ahead of the weekend, come find a bargain
Hello bargain hunters! It's almost the weekend, so let's take a look at some good deals you can find right now so you have something fresh to play.
Risk System looks like a shoot 'em up not to be missed, out with Linux support
I will admit, I almost missed Risk System thinking it's just another retro-looking shoot 'em up but upon closer inspection it actually looks and sounds pretty damn good.
The trailer they put out for their launch is pretty awesome too (see below). Not just that, it seems the full opening is entirely retro-Anime art with fantastic music too. The production value that's gone into this seems to be a lot higher than your usual shoot 'em up and I don't remember hearing about it before.
Dungeons 3 - Famous Last Words, the real "final" DLC is out today and a new free map for everyone
Do you love being evil? Do you consider yourself a master of dungeons? Well Dungeons 3 is pretty good and the "final" DLC Famous Last Words is out today, with a free patch.
Satirical adventure Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love from Artifex Mundi is out
Artifex Mundi have once again branched out from a lot of their hidden object games, to give us a satirical point and click adventure with Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love.
The game is set in an alternate reality, so it's not tied to any real history so it's able to play with the setting. Artifex Mundi said it's inspired by the classics, while not requiring you to hunt down pixels. It's also fully voiced in English, with subtitles in Polish and German.
Sandbox tycoon-like trading game 'Merchant of the Skies' has a new trailer and a later release date
Merchant of the Skies from Coldwild Games, seems like it could be an interesting resource management and trading game with you flying around the world in an airship. There's a new trailer and a delay in the release.
The Battle Royale game 'Crazy Justice' is apparently still alive, Black Riddles Studio show new footage
It's had a bit of a history this one, something I've covered a few times due to my own minor obsession with Battle Royale games. My disappointment has been rather high though, as Black Riddles Studio have to be one of the most uncommunicative developers I've come across in some time now.
As a quick reminder, Crazy Justice had a Fig crowdfunding campaign that was successful at raising over $73K since it ended. Since then they've teased plenty, gone completely silent for weeks and months at a time, released a very broken backer-only beta, went silent again, released an updated and still quite broken beta and now they're apparently back…again.
Strangers - Awaken, a magical themed Battle Royale is on Kickstarter and plans Linux support
I've been chatting to the developer of Strangers - Awaken recently, a new cross-platform Battle Royale game where magic is your weapon and it's now live on Kickstarter. They're promising it to be a fully cross-platform experience which includes Linux, Mac, Windows and mobiles (Consoles too if they hit some stretch goals).
Interestingly, it's not a fully standard BR experience as it will have character levelling so it's also partly more like an action-RPG with a skill tree, missions and so on. Each match will be around 15 minutes, as you take down enemies and loot them for new items. They say it won't have any pay to win nonsense either, which is good because such a game would be utterly ruined by any hint of a pay to advance system.
