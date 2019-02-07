Deep Rock Galactic, a game about badass space Dwarves mining for goodies and one I've highlighted before continues to be awesome with Steam Play on Linux. It just had a rather sweet update too.

Update 24, the "Explosive Expansion" was released yesterday adding in a ton of new types of grenades. Each class in Deep Rock can now unlock up to three unique class-specific throwable items too and it sounds like more are on the way.