Mozilla: WebXR, DevTools and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of May 2019 04:42:57 PM
Moz/FF
  • Mozilla VR Blog: Bringing WebXR to iOS

    The first version of the WebXR Device API is close to being finalized, and browsers will start implementing the standard soon (if they haven't already). Over the past few months we've been working on updating the WebXR Viewer (source on github, new version available now on the iOS App Store) to be ready when the specification is finalized, giving developers and users at least one WebXR solution on iOS. The current release is a step along this path.

    Most of the work we've been doing is hidden from the user; we've re-written parts of the app to be more modern, more robust and efficient. And we've removed little-used parts of the app, like video and image capture, that have been made obsolete by recent iOS capabilities.

    There are two major parts to the recent update of the Viewer that are visible to users and developers.

  Faster smarter JavaScript debugging in Firefox DevTools

    Script debugging is one of the most powerful and complex productivity features in the web developer toolbox. Done right, it empowers developers to fix bugs quickly and efficiently. So the question for us, the Firefox DevTools team, has been, are the Firefox DevTools doing it right?

    We’ve been listening to feedback from our community. Above everything we heard the need for greater reliability and performance; especially with modern web apps. Moreover, script debugging is a hard-to-learn skill that should work in similar fashion across browsers, but isn’t consistent because of feature and UI gaps.

    With these pain points in mind, the DevTools Debugger team – with help from our tireless developer community – landed countless updates to design a more productive debugging experience. The work is ongoing, but Firefox 67 marks an important milestone, and we wanted to highlight some of the fantastic improvements and features. We invite you to open up Firefox Quantum: Developer Edition, try out the debugger on the examples below and your projects and let us know if you notice the difference.

  • A few words on main thread disk access for general audiences
  Virtual Private Social Network: Tales of a BBM Exodus

    On Thursday April 18, my primary mechanism for talking to friends notified me that it was going away. I’d been using BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) since I started work at Research in Motion in 2008 and had found it to be tolerably built. It messaged people instantly over any data connection I had access to, what more could I ask for?

    The most important BBM feature in my circle of contacts was its Groups feature. A bunch of people with BBM could form a Group and then messages, video, pictures, lists were all shared amongst the people in the group.

    Essentially it acted as a virtual private social network. I could talk to a broad group of friends about the next time were getting together or about some cute thing my daughter did. I could talk to the subset who lived in Waterloo about Waterloo activities, and whose turn it was for Sunday Dinner. The Beers group kept track of whose turn it was to pay, and it combined nicely with the chat for random nerdy tidbits and coordinating when each of us arrived at the pub. Even my in-laws had a group to coordinate visits, brag about child developmental milestones, and manage Christmas.

Stable kernels 5.1.3, 5.0.17, 4.19.44, 4.14.120 , 4.9.177, and 4.4.180

  • Linux 5.1.3
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.1.3 kernel. All users of the 5.1 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.1.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.1.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
  • Linux 5.0.17
  • Linux 4.19.44
  • Linux 4.14.120
  • Linux 4.9.177
  • Linux 4.4.180

Security Leftovers

Programming: Ansible, GCC, GeoJSON and More

  • Using Testinfra with Ansible to verify server state
    By design, Ansible expresses the desired state of a machine to ensure that the content of an Ansible playbook or role is deployed to the targeted machines. But what if you need to make sure all the infrastructure changes are in Ansible? Or verify the state of a server at any time? Testinfra is an infrastructure testing framework that makes it easy to write unit tests to verify the state of a server. It is a Python library and uses the powerful pytest test engine.
  • GCC 10 Lands Support For Emulating MMX With SSE Instructions
    The GCC 10 code compiler merged support to begin emulating MMX intrinsics using SSE. Back in February we wrote about the patches by Intel for implementing MMX intrinsics using SSE instructions. For those still relying upon MMX SIMD instructions, the benefit of implementing it using SSE is that it frees up an 8-byte vectorizer for SSE2 when MMX is disabled. Presumably, future Intel CPUs might end up retiring MMX at long last.
  • Monitoring Earthquakes Curses
    The USGS publishes a plethora of data on their website. Of interest to me are a bunch of frequently updated GeoJSON feeds which can be parsed with standard JSON libraries. I was keen to dabble in a bit of Curses programming (hey - it's a change from HTML & CSS!). So GeoJSONWatcher was born and is at its early v0.1 stage. The app shows when run the latest update and then a running report of the largest quakes measured.
  • 2020 Presidential Tracker now live
    I've revamped it by creating a single score to summarize all the tests - the goal is to have some useful predictivate quality - and be easier to track over time. To predict how prepared they are for a "bump" or their "monent", but also provide an idea of how much outside actors might be able to meddle with their campaign.
  • Tutorial: Text Analysis in Python to Test a Hypothesis
    People often complain about important subjects being covered too little in the news. One such subject is climate change. The scientific consensus is that this is an important problem, and it stands to reason that the more people are aware of it, the better our chances may be of solving it. But how can we assess how widely covered climate change is by various media outlets? We can use Python to do some text analysis! Specifically, in this post, we'll try to answer some questions about which news outlets are giving climate change the most coverage. At the same time, we'll learn some of the programming skills required to analyze text data in Python and test a hypothesis related to that data.
  • Python Modules | All You Need To Know
  • Remote Debugging in Python
  • EuroPython 2019: Sponsor brochure available
  • [Fedora] Remi Collet: PHP version 7.2.19RC1 and 7.3.6RC1

Media: KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta, Intel’s Clear Linux and Ubuntu Podcast

