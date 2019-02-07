Media: KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta, Intel’s Clear Linux and Ubuntu Podcast
KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta Run Through
In this video, we look at KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta.
Intel’s Clear Linux + The FOSS Contribution Project | Choose Linux 9
Practically overnight, Intel’s Clear Linux OS has turned into a distribution worth paying attention to. But is it ready for regular desktop Linux users?
Plus, Jason goes down yet another awesome rabbit hole with a new project on GitHub aimed at giving back to the Linux and open source community.
S12E06 – International Karate+
This week we have been moving servers, discuss the recently announced Librem One services, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback.
