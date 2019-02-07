People often complain about important subjects being covered too little in the news. One such subject is climate change. The scientific consensus is that this is an important problem, and it stands to reason that the more people are aware of it, the better our chances may be of solving it. But how can we assess how widely covered climate change is by various media outlets? We can use Python to do some text analysis!

Specifically, in this post, we'll try to answer some questions about which news outlets are giving climate change the most coverage. At the same time, we'll learn some of the programming skills required to analyze text data in Python and test a hypothesis related to that data.