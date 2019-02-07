Programming: Ansible, GCC, GeoJSON and More
-
Using Testinfra with Ansible to verify server state
By design, Ansible expresses the desired state of a machine to ensure that the content of an Ansible playbook or role is deployed to the targeted machines. But what if you need to make sure all the infrastructure changes are in Ansible? Or verify the state of a server at any time?
Testinfra is an infrastructure testing framework that makes it easy to write unit tests to verify the state of a server. It is a Python library and uses the powerful pytest test engine.
-
GCC 10 Lands Support For Emulating MMX With SSE Instructions
The GCC 10 code compiler merged support to begin emulating MMX intrinsics using SSE.
Back in February we wrote about the patches by Intel for implementing MMX intrinsics using SSE instructions. For those still relying upon MMX SIMD instructions, the benefit of implementing it using SSE is that it frees up an 8-byte vectorizer for SSE2 when MMX is disabled. Presumably, future Intel CPUs might end up retiring MMX at long last.
-
Monitoring Earthquakes Curses
The USGS publishes a plethora of data on their website. Of interest to me are a bunch of frequently updated GeoJSON feeds which can be parsed with standard JSON libraries. I was keen to dabble in a bit of Curses programming (hey - it's a change from HTML & CSS!). So GeoJSONWatcher was born and is at its early v0.1 stage. The app shows when run the latest update and then a running report of the largest quakes measured.
-
2020 Presidential Tracker now live
I've revamped it by creating a single score to summarize all the tests - the goal is to have some useful predictivate quality - and be easier to track over time. To predict how prepared they are for a "bump" or their "monent", but also provide an idea of how much outside actors might be able to meddle with their campaign.
-
Tutorial: Text Analysis in Python to Test a Hypothesis
People often complain about important subjects being covered too little in the news. One such subject is climate change. The scientific consensus is that this is an important problem, and it stands to reason that the more people are aware of it, the better our chances may be of solving it. But how can we assess how widely covered climate change is by various media outlets? We can use Python to do some text analysis!
Specifically, in this post, we'll try to answer some questions about which news outlets are giving climate change the most coverage. At the same time, we'll learn some of the programming skills required to analyze text data in Python and test a hypothesis related to that data.
-
Python Modules | All You Need To Know
-
Remote Debugging in Python
-
EuroPython 2019: Sponsor brochure available
-
[Fedora] Remi Collet: PHP version 7.2.19RC1 and 7.3.6RC1
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 545 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable kernels 5.1.3, 5.0.17, 4.19.44, 4.14.120 , 4.9.177, and 4.4.180
Security Leftovers
Programming: Ansible, GCC, GeoJSON and More
Media: KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta, Intel’s Clear Linux and Ubuntu Podcast
Recent comments
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago