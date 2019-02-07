Language Selection

Programming: Ansible, GCC, GeoJSON and More

Development
  • Using Testinfra with Ansible to verify server state

    By design, Ansible expresses the desired state of a machine to ensure that the content of an Ansible playbook or role is deployed to the targeted machines. But what if you need to make sure all the infrastructure changes are in Ansible? Or verify the state of a server at any time?

    Testinfra is an infrastructure testing framework that makes it easy to write unit tests to verify the state of a server. It is a Python library and uses the powerful pytest test engine.

  • GCC 10 Lands Support For Emulating MMX With SSE Instructions

    The GCC 10 code compiler merged support to begin emulating MMX intrinsics using SSE.

    Back in February we wrote about the patches by Intel for implementing MMX intrinsics using SSE instructions. For those still relying upon MMX SIMD instructions, the benefit of implementing it using SSE is that it frees up an 8-byte vectorizer for SSE2 when MMX is disabled. Presumably, future Intel CPUs might end up retiring MMX at long last.

  • Monitoring Earthquakes Curses

    The USGS publishes a plethora of data on their website. Of interest to me are a bunch of frequently updated GeoJSON feeds which can be parsed with standard JSON libraries. I was keen to dabble in a bit of Curses programming (hey - it's a change from HTML & CSS!). So GeoJSONWatcher was born and is at its early v0.1 stage. The app shows when run the latest update and then a running report of the largest quakes measured.

  • 2020 Presidential Tracker now live

    I've revamped it by creating a single score to summarize all the tests - the goal is to have some useful predictivate quality - and be easier to track over time. To predict how prepared they are for a "bump" or their "monent", but also provide an idea of how much outside actors might be able to meddle with their campaign.

  • Tutorial: Text Analysis in Python to Test a Hypothesis

    People often complain about important subjects being covered too little in the news. One such subject is climate change. The scientific consensus is that this is an important problem, and it stands to reason that the more people are aware of it, the better our chances may be of solving it. But how can we assess how widely covered climate change is by various media outlets? We can use Python to do some text analysis!

    Specifically, in this post, we'll try to answer some questions about which news outlets are giving climate change the most coverage. At the same time, we'll learn some of the programming skills required to analyze text data in Python and test a hypothesis related to that data.

  • Python Modules | All You Need To Know
  • Remote Debugging in Python
  • EuroPython 2019: Sponsor brochure available
  • [Fedora] Remi Collet: PHP version 7.2.19RC1 and 7.3.6RC1
Stable kernels 5.1.3, 5.0.17, 4.19.44, 4.14.120 , 4.9.177, and 4.4.180

  • Linux 5.1.3
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.1.3 kernel. All users of the 5.1 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.1.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.1.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
  • Linux 5.0.17
  • Linux 4.19.44
  • Linux 4.14.120
  • Linux 4.9.177
  • Linux 4.4.180

Security Leftovers

Media: KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta, Intel’s Clear Linux and Ubuntu Podcast

