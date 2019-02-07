Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Friday
-
10 Best Kali Linux Tools For Hacking And Pen-Testing In 2019
Linux-based distros are the most preferred platforms for ethical hacking. Specifically, open source operating systems like Kali Linux Tools and Parrot are very popular among security researchers. They come with a long list of hacking tools with Terminal and GUI interfaces.
-
Hackers can fake radio signals to ‘hijack’ aircraft landing systems, warn researchers
-
Apple's ZombieLoad fix hits Mac performance by up to 40 per cent
Fixing the 'Zombieload' flaws discovered in Intel's CPUs could see performance of some Apple Mac machines tanking by up to 40 per cent.
-
Steve Jobs predicted the Mac's move from Intel to ARM processors
The Mac shifting to ARM may come as soon as a full decade after Steve Jobs died. Yet, as well as championing and managing the Intel move in the 2000s, he also considered these major computer hardware architecture changes to be essential every decade or so.
-
Stack Overflow Reveals It Was Attacked, No User Data Compromised
Stack Overflow, the popular Q&A platform for programmers, has revealed in a security update that unknown attackers compromised it.
The website, which is now running without any issues, was attacked on May 11. Stack Overflow’s VP of Engineering Mary Ferguson confirmed that “some level of production access was gained.”
-
Security Update
Over the weekend, there was an attack on Stack Overflow. We have confirmed that some level of production access was gained on May 11. We discovered and investigated the extent of the access and are addressing all known vulnerabilities. We have not identified any breach of customer or user data. Our customers’ and users’ security is of the utmost importance to us. After we conclude our investigation cycle, we will provide more information.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 568 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable kernels 5.1.3, 5.0.17, 4.19.44, 4.14.120 , 4.9.177, and 4.4.180
Security Leftovers
Programming: Ansible, GCC, GeoJSON and More
Media: KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta, Intel’s Clear Linux and Ubuntu Podcast
Recent comments
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago