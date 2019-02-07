Stable kernels 5.1.3, 5.0.17, 4.19.44, 4.14.120 , 4.9.177, and 4.4.180
Linux 5.1.3
I'm announcing the release of the 5.1.3 kernel.
All users of the 5.1 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.1.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.1.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Linux 5.0.17
Linux 4.19.44
Linux 4.14.120
Linux 4.9.177
Linux 4.4.180
