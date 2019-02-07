GNU, FSF and FSFE Leftovers
FSFE Newsletter - May 2019
This newsletter edition gives special attention to the upcoming EU Elections.
These are the top 25 people with the most influence on the 'tech industry'
He started the free software movement in 1983 and developed his own version of free software by the name of GNU. His foundation is also aimed to support the availability of open and free software.
Self-Taught Programmer Solves MIT's 20-year-old Cryptographic Puzzle
His method was actually rather simple, using an Intel Core i7-6700 found in consumer PCs and using the #GNU Multiple Precision Arithmetic Library (GMP) to compute the solution.
The FSF Has Certified A USB To Parallel Printer Cable For Respecting Your Freedom
The Free Software Foundation has certified a new batch of hardware for being libre and meeting their "Respect Your Freedom" requirements. This newly-approved hardware for free software enthusiasts includes certifying an USB-to-parallel printer cable in 2019.
Their RYF certification criteria includes conditions the hardware use 100% free software, does not spy on users, all related software to the use of the product must be free software, and other requirements.
Kernel source code available for Nokia 9 PureView
Nokia Mobile updated the official “open source” page where they list kernel source codes of released Nokia devices.
