S. Korean government to switch to Linux: ministry
The government will switch the operating system of its computers from Windows to Linux, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Thursday.
The Interior Ministry said the ministry will be test-running Linux on its PCs, and if no security issues arise, Linux systems will be introduced more widely within the government.
