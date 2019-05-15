Language Selection

S. Korean government to switch to Linux: ministry

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of May 2019 06:48:19 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

The government will switch the operating system of its computers from Windows to Linux, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Thursday.

The Interior Ministry said the ministry will be test-running Linux on its PCs, and if no security issues arise, Linux systems will be introduced more widely within the government.

