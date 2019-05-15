Budgeting Software Options to Keep Linux Users From Seeing Red
These six budget-manager solutions for Linux offer a varied range of features and user interfaces. Some of these Linux money applications are good starting products for users with little or no experience with this category of software or online service. Other titles give you all of the tools to manage your household and your small business budgets.
Some of them are easy to set up and use. Others are more involved and can be frustrating if you are not familiar with money managing procedures.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 576 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
8 Free Linux Learning Resources For Programmers
Linux has gained popularity over the last several years and as we can see it has been growing exponentially. Tech giant Microsoft even announced to make a big shift to Linux as this operating system offers much more flexibility as well as configuration options. In this article, we list down top 8 Linux courses for the programmers which are free to access.
GNU, FSF and FSFE Leftovers
Stable kernels 5.1.3, 5.0.17, 4.19.44, 4.14.120 , 4.9.177, and 4.4.180
Recent comments
15 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 45 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago