Budgeting Software Options to Keep Linux Users From Seeing Red

Friday 17th of May 2019 07:33:25 PM
Linux
Reviews

These six budget-manager solutions for Linux offer a varied range of features and user interfaces. Some of these Linux money applications are good starting products for users with little or no experience with this category of software or online service. Other titles give you all of the tools to manage your household and your small business budgets.

Some of them are easy to set up and use. Others are more involved and can be frustrating if you are not familiar with money managing procedures.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

8 Free Linux Learning Resources For Programmers

Linux has gained popularity over the last several years and as we can see it has been growing exponentially. Tech giant Microsoft even announced to make a big shift to Linux as this operating system offers much more flexibility as well as configuration options. In this article, we list down top 8 Linux courses for the programmers which are free to access. Read more

GNU, FSF and FSFE Leftovers

Stable kernels 5.1.3, 5.0.17, 4.19.44, 4.14.120 , 4.9.177, and 4.4.180

  • Linux 5.1.3
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.1.3 kernel. All users of the 5.1 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.1.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.1.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
  • Linux 5.0.17
  • Linux 4.19.44
  • Linux 4.14.120
  • Linux 4.9.177
  • Linux 4.4.180

