KDE and GNOME Progress: Krita, KIOFuse, Rust
My Project for Google Summer of Code
I was accepted to Google Summer of Code and now I need to start planning and doing research to help the best way I can.
My project is an Animated Vector Brush (AVB) for Krita. This might not say much, so allow me to explain what my project is and what are my objectives.
KIOFuse – GSoC 2019
It’s been a great pleasure to be chosen to work with KDE during GSoC this year. I’ll be working on KIOFuse and hopefully by the end of the coding period it will be well integrated with KIO itself. Development will mainly by coordinated on the #kde-fm channel (IRC Nick: feverfew) with fortnightly updates on my blog so feel free to pop by! Here’s a small snippet of my proposal to give everyone an idea of what I’ll be working on:
Guillaume Desmottes: Rust+GNOME hackfest in Berlin
Last week I had the chance to attend for the first time the GNOME+Rust Hackfest in Berlin. My goal was to finish the GstVideoDecoder bindings, keep learning about Rust and meet people from the GNOME/Rust community. I had some experience with gstreamer-rs as an user but never actually wrote any bindings myself. To make it even more challenging the underlying C API is unfortunatelly unsafe so we had to do some smart tricks to make it safe to use in Rust.
I'm very happy with the work I managed to do during these 4 days. I was able to complete the bindings as well as my CDG decoder using them. The bindings are waiting for final review and the decoder should hopefully be merged soon as well.
Budgeting Software Options to Keep Linux Users From Seeing Red
These six budget-manager solutions for Linux offer a varied range of features and user interfaces. Some of these Linux money applications are good starting products for users with little or no experience with this category of software or online service. Other titles give you all of the tools to manage your household and your small business budgets. Some of them are easy to set up and use. Others are more involved and can be frustrating if you are not familiar with money managing procedures.
Development and Free Software: Python, Scratch, GNU/Linux and Bareos (Backup Archiving Recovery Open Sourced)
S. Korean government to switch to Linux: ministry
The government will switch the operating system of its computers from Windows to Linux, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Thursday. The Interior Ministry said the ministry will be test-running Linux on its PCs, and if no security issues arise, Linux systems will be introduced more widely within the government.
Android Leftovers
