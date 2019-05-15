today's howtos
-
How to install Chromium on Linux
-
How to Encrypt Linux Partitions with VeraCrypt on Ubuntu
-
How to Install MySQL on Fedora 29
-
How to Install RPCS3 Emulator and Play PS3 Games on Linux
-
How to Install Shopware with NGINX and Let's encrypt on Debian 9
-
How to Update Google Chrome on Ubuntu?
-
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04 from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
-
How to Use KDE Connect with MATE on Ubuntu and Debian
-
How to Use the Linux cd Command with Examples
-
How to change the hostname in Ubuntu
-
Configuring PXE Network Boot Server on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
-
Budgeting Software Options to Keep Linux Users From Seeing Red
These six budget-manager solutions for Linux offer a varied range of features and user interfaces. Some of these Linux money applications are good starting products for users with little or no experience with this category of software or online service. Other titles give you all of the tools to manage your household and your small business budgets. Some of them are easy to set up and use. Others are more involved and can be frustrating if you are not familiar with money managing procedures.
Development and Free Software: Python, Scratch, GNU/Linux and Bareos (Backup Archiving Recovery Open Sourced)
S. Korean government to switch to Linux: ministry
The government will switch the operating system of its computers from Windows to Linux, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Thursday. The Interior Ministry said the ministry will be test-running Linux on its PCs, and if no security issues arise, Linux systems will be introduced more widely within the government.
Android Leftovers
