Software: Xfce, TenFourFox and Superpaper Xfdesktop 4.13.4 Released On The Road To Xfce 4.14 Possibly This August Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.13.4 was released on Friday as the newest stepping stone on the long and winding journey towards Xfce 4.14. Xfdesktop 4.13.4 restores the ability to move icons to other displays, matching the drag-and-drop behavior of Thunar, other clipboard related improvements, and a wide variety of other fixes.

TenFourFox FPR14 available The font blacklist has also been updated and I have also hard-set the frame rate to 30 in the pref even though the frame rate is capped at 30 internally and such a change is simply a placebo. However, there are people claiming this makes a difference, so now you have your placebo pill and I hope you like the taste of it. :P The H.264 wiki page is also available, if you haven't tried MPEG-4/H.264 playback. The browser will finalize Monday evening Pacific as usual. For FPR15, the JavaScript update that slipped from this milestone is back on. It's hacky and I don't know if it will work; we may be approaching the limits of feature parity, but it should compile, at least. I'm trying to reduce the changes to JavaScript in this release so that regressions are also similarly limited. However, I'm also looking at adding some later optimizations to garbage collection and using Mozilla's own list of malware scripts to additionally seed basic adblock, which I think can be safely done simultaneously.

Superpaper is an Advanced Multi-Monitor Wallpaper Tool for Linux If you’re on the hunt for an advanced monitor wallpaper manager for Linux, Superpaper might be just the ticket. Superpaper is a multi monitor wallpaper manager for Linux (though it also works on Windows too). It was written in Python specifically for this task, after its developer, Henri Hänninen, says he “couldn’t find anything similar”. Wallpaper managers designed for multi-monitor set-ups aren’t super common, though we’ve looked at one, Hydrapaper, before.