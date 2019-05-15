today's howtos

Intro to Devuan GNU+Linux, A Great Operating System without Systemd

Devuan GNU+Linux is the first free software operating system to promote Init Freedom campaign. Devuan is a modified Debian GNU/Linux without systemd init system. Devuan Desktop comes with XFCE and bunch of free applications such as LibreOffice and GIMP. Current Devuan release is 2.0 codenamed "Ascii" which is released in 2018. Devuan supports both PC 32-bit and 64-bit, as well as embedded computers like Raspberry Pi, Nokia 900, and so on. Devuan makes everything more interesting as it provides an SDK to enable programmers create new GNU/Linux distro and Refracta Installer to enable casual users create a remaster or a custom LiveCD. To make you even more interested, thanks to Devuan, now we see new distros like Etertics and Maemo Leste, both as desktop and mobile OSes, developed without systemd. This intro article explains in brief what is Devuan, where to get it, the init system used, the desktop, and several more things. Finally, I hope you will give Devuan a try and like it.

Top 15 Best Disk Cloning Software for Linux in 2019

No matter whether you’re a professional sysadmin like me or just an average Linux maniac, you must understand the importance of regularly backing up your data. Data is the de-facto driver of modern society, and securing sensitive information is of extreme importance to enterprises also. Even losing personal data can have a devastating effect on individuals. So, essential measurements must be taken to ensure the integrity and safety of your everyday data. Linux offers a variety of Disk Cloning functions for this task. Disk cloning in Linux refers to copying the contents of one storage drive to another drive or a single image file. Thanks to a continuously booming opensource community, you can quickly get your hands on a pretty good selection of disk cloning software for Linux.