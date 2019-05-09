SUSE and Fedora Leftovers
-
Introducing SUSE Enterprise Storage 6
SUSE Enterprise Storage 6 enables IT organizations to seamlessly adapt to changing business demands while reducing IT operational expense by transforming their enterprise storage infrastructure with our intelligent software-defined storage solution.
Based on the Ceph Nautilus release and built on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1, SUSE Enterprise Storage 6 enables IT organizations to seamlessly adapt to changing business demands while reducing IT operational expense with new features focused on containerized and cloud workload support, improved integration with public cloud, and enhanced data protection capabilities
-
Introducing Fedora Summer Coding Class of Summer 2019
Starting today, interns from the Fedora Summer Coding (F.S.C.) class of Summer 2019 start working on their projects. Three interns selected for Outreachy begin today, and another five interns selected for Google Summer of Code begin on Monday, May 27. The Fedora CommOps and Diversity and Inclusion teams worked together to interview all eight interns. This week on the Fedora Community Blog, we’ll introduce two interns each day of this week!
-
Getting set up with Fedora Project services
In addition to providing an operating system, the Fedora Project provides numerous services for users and developers. Services such as Ask Fedora, the Fedora Project Wiki and the Fedora Project Mailing Lists provide users with valuable resources for learning how to best take advantage of Fedora. For developers of Fedora, there are many other services such as dist-git, Pagure, Bodhi, COPR and Bugzilla that are involved with the packaging and release process.
These services are available for use with a free account from the Fedora Accounts System (FAS). This account is the passport to all things Fedora! This article covers how to get set up with an account and configure Fedora Workstation for browser single sign-on.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 564 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE and Fedora Leftovers
Kernel: Ted Tso is Switching to Hugo, Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Security: CBS FUD, .NET Push and Intel Disaster Due to Defects
Licensing: Companies That Close Down FOSS 'in the Cloud' and Latest GPL Compliance at OnePlus
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago