Google has launched a $999 “Glass Enterprise Edition 2” headset that runs Android Oreo on a faster, quad-core, 1.7GHz Snapdragon XR1 SoC with an 8MP camera, WiFi-ac, BT 5.x, a USB Type-C port, and longer battery life. After backing away from its consumer Google Glass eyewear due in part to complaints about privacy, in 2017 Google parent company Alphabet announced a more business- and industrial focused Glass Enterprise Edition as a $1,500 developer platform. Now, Google has brought the Glass unit inhouse, and has returned with a Glass Enterprise Edition 2 designed for mass production. The new eyeware device has a faster processor, longer battery life, improved camera and wireless features, and a reduced $999 price.

Games: Super Powered Battle Friends, Geneshift, OBS Studio, DASH 2D indie platform brawler 'Super Powered Battle Friends' is now up on Steam and itch.io Super Powered Battle Friends from Cache Grab Studios is a new platform fighter, with both local and online play and it's now in Early Access. As promised on the rather unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign, it was release with same-day Linux support.

Geneshift gets a GTA2-inspired update with civilians, an expanded demo, better maps for driving and more Geneshift continues to evolve into a very interesting top-down action game, mixing in a single-player/co-op campaign, various traditional multiple modes and a Battle Royale. The developer, Nik Nak Studios, said they're celebrating ten years since Geneshift first came online (originally under other names). This latest update pulls in some inspiration from GTA2, adding in roaming civilians you can take down which will eventually become aggressive towards you. The more you kill, the higher their aggression rating and loot dropping will be giving the various online modes like Deathmatch and Battle Royale a little mini-game.

Video recording and livestreaming software OBS Studio has a new 23.2 Release Candidate out For those who create videos and livestreams, OBS Studio is for the most part all you need. It continues advancing too, with a Release Candidate out for OBS 23.2. New features this time around include a hotkey to toggle the preview, the ability to preview scene transitions, the ability to estimate recording time available based on disk space (not that I've seen it, might be Windows only), a "luma" key video filter, the ability to copy and paste filter to/from scenes in addition to sources, the ability to centre items vertically or horizontally in the transform menus, a message when there's no sources included in a scene to help new users and numerous other enhancements.

DASH, the fast-paced platformer where you create the levels is launching in June with a new trailer Best get your running shoes, you're going to need them to compete in DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes. This fast-paced competitive platformer from Baby Duka and Schubell IT will also let your creative juices flow since a lot of the levels are made by people like you and me.