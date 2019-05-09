Programming: Source-to-Image, Python and 2019 Rust Event Lineup
-
Getting started with Source-to-Image for building container images
Source-to-Image is an excellent tool for building container images for applications in a fast, flexible, and reproducible way. Usually abbreviated as S2I, Source-to-Image takes a base "builder" image with all the libraries and build tools needed to compile an application or install dependencies (like Python's PIP or Ruby's Bundler) and a set of scripts in predefined locations that are used to build, test, and run the application. Once the builder image is created, S2I can take code from a repository, inject it into the build image, compile or install dependencies, and generate an application image with the final application ready to go.
I set out to learn how to build container images for applications written in Go (unofficially called Golang), and in over the next two articles, we will do so.
-
EuroPython 2019: Conference and training ticket sale opens today
After the rush to the early-bird tickets last week (we sold more than 290 tickets in 10 minutes), we expect a rush to the regular and training tickets this week as well.
We only have 300 training tickets available, so if you want to attend the training days, please consider getting your ticket soon.
-
Adding Pagination With Django
While working on a modern web application quite often you will need to paginate the app be it for better user experience or performance. Fortunately, Django comes with built-in pagination classes for managing paginating data of your application.
In this article, we will go through the pagination process with class-based views and function based views in Django.
-
Python's Counter - Part 2
Counter is an amazing tool that simplifies the task of counting items, but, No! it works only on iterables - there is more to this, so keep reading. In the meantime, what is an iterable? In basic terms, an iterable stores a sequence of values, or characters, which you can traverse.
-
Wing Tips: Selecting Logical Units of Python Code in Wing
In this issue of Wing Tips we take a look at quickly selecting Python code in logical units, which can make some editing tasks easier.
-
Python 3.7.3 : Use the tweepy to deal with twitter api - part 002.
-
Python 3.7.3 : The google-cloud-vision python module - part 002.
-
Growth of a Population
Hello and welcome back, in this episode we are going to solve a python related problem in Codewars. Before we start I just want to say that this post is related to python programming, you are welcome to leave your comments below this post if and only if they are related to the below solution, kindly do not leave any comment which has nothing to do with python programming under this article, thank you.
-
Overview of Async IO in Python 3.7
-
Test and Code: 74: Technical Interviews: Preparing For, What to Expect, and Tips for Success - Derrick Mar
-
Unicode & Character Encodings in Python: A Painless Guide
-
The google-cloud-vision python module - part 001.
-
The 2019 Rust Event Lineup
-
The Huawei Ban: Will Linux Replace Windows On Future Huawei Laptops?
As I write this, Bloomberg has learned that other U.S-based tech giants like Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom will cut off their supply of components to Huawei. Losing access to Intel processors will obviously affect future Huawei laptops, but what about the operating system Huawei will ship on these devices? What about the installation of Windows 10 you currently have on your Huawei laptop? [...] Linux Out Of The Box? We know that Huawei has prepared for this situation by developing its own in-house alternative operating systems to both Android and Windows, though the state of said development is unknown. Its Windows alternative is almost certainly a custom Linux distribution. And it's not far-fetched to speculate that Huawei has it playing nicely on its own processors.
Lokomotive: Production-ready Kubernetes distribution with Linux technologies
Kinvolk.io, a software consultancy specializing in cloud tech for Linux, announced their Kubernetes distribution Lokomotive on May 17, 2019. Under an open source license, Lokomotiv aims towards production-ready performance and a secure, stable Kubernetes distribution. According to Kinvolk, the fully supported release and commercial support with lokoctl and Lokomotive Components pulls into the station sometime this summer. For now, let us have a look at what’s under the hood and the project’s goals. Also: Kubernetes, Cloud Native, and the Future of Software
10 Best Linux Distros to Install on a USB Stick
The GNU/Linux community is blessed with 100+ distributions and we do our best to cover only the best of them on FossMint so if you haven’t checked out titles like the Best Linux Distros for Laptops in 2019, 5 Operating Systems for the IoT, and the Top 10 GNU/Linux Distros for Privacy & Security then you probably should. Today, our attention is Linux distros that are perfect for running from USB sticks (and potentially other portable external storage devices) which means that we’ll be concentrating on portable Operating Systems. These are Operating Systems that are designed to be minimalist in their resource requirements i.e. they can run on hardware with little secondary storage space and/or little RAM. Portable Operating Systems also typically come in small enough sizes to fit on USB drives and CDs without losing the quality of their performance even when running on old machines. With that being said, here’s my list of the best portable Linux distributions.
Audiocasts/Shows: Coder Radio, SMLR and This Week in Linux
