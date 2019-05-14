Language Selection

Mesa 19.0.5 and Mesa 19.1 RC3

Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • mesa 19.0.5
    Hi List,

I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 19.0.5. Just as a reminder the
plan is to have one more release of the 19.0 series in two weeks, but that is
subject to change base on the 19.1 release progress.

Things have slowed back down from the last release, which is good for this late
in the series. No one area has received too much work, with a little bit
sprinkled in here and there in both core code and drivers.

Dylan

Shortlog
========

Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (2):
      nir: Fix nir_opt_idiv_const when negatives are involved
      nir: Fix clone of nir_variable state slots

Charmaine Lee (2):
      st/mesa: purge framebuffers with current context after unbinding winsys buffers
      mesa: unreference current winsys buffers when unbinding winsys buffers

Dylan Baker (5):
      docs: Add SHA256 sums for mesa 19.0.4
      cherry-ignore: add patches for panfrost
      cherry-ignore: Add more 19.1 patches
      bump version to 19.0.5
      docs: Add release notes for 19.0.5

Eric Engestrom (1):
      meson: expose glapi through osmesa

Gert Wollny (2):
      softpipe/buffer: load only as many components as the the buffer resource type provides
      Revert "softpipe/buffer: load only as many components as the the buffer resource type provides"

Ian Romanick (1):
      Revert "nir: add late opt to turn inot/b2f combos back to bcsel"

Jason Ekstrand (3):
      intel/fs/ra: Only add dest interference to sources that exist
      intel/fs/ra: Stop adding RA interference to too many SENDS nodes
      anv: Only consider minSampleShading when sampleShadingEnable is set

Józef Kucia (1):
      radv: clear vertex bindings while resetting command buffer

Kenneth Graunke (1):
      i965: Fix memory leaks in brw_upload_cs_work_groups_surface().

Leo Liu (1):
      winsys/amdgpu: add VCN JPEG to no user fence group

Lionel Landwerlin (1):
      anv: Use corresponding type from the vector allocation

Marek Olšák (1):
      st/mesa: fix 2 crashes in st_tgsi_lower_yuv

Nanley Chery (1):
      anv: Fix some depth buffer sampling cases on ICL+

Samuel Pitoiset (1):
      radv: add a workaround for Monster Hunter World and LLVM 7&8
  • Mesa 19.0.5 Released As The Series Approaches The End

    Mesa 19.0.5 is now available as what is expected to be the second to the last release in the Mesa 19.0 series.

    Mesa 19.0.5 has just around two dozen fixes, mostly all minor items. There are random fixes throughout ranging from NIR and other core components to the Intel ANV / i96t5 / Radeon RADV drivers.

  • mesa 19.1.0-rc3
    Hello, list.

The third release candidate for Mesa 19.1.0 is now available.

Remind that right now there are two bugs blocking the final release:

#110302 - [bisected][regression] piglit egl-create-pbuffer-surface and egl-gl-colorspace regressions
#110357 - [REGRESSION] [BISECTED] [OpenGL CTS] cts-runner --type=gl46 fails in new attempted "41" configuration


Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (2):
      nir: Fix nir_opt_idiv_const when negatives are involved
      nir: Fix clone of nir_variable state slots

Charmaine Lee (2):
      st/mesa: purge framebuffers with current context after unbinding winsys buffers
      mesa: unreference current winsys buffers when unbinding winsys buffers

Dave Airlie (1):
      glsl: init packed in more constructors.

Eric Engestrom (2):
      util/os_file: always use the 'grow' mechanism
      meson: expose glapi through osmesa

Gert Wollny (1):
      Revert "softpipe/buffer: load only as many components as the the buffer resource type provides"

Ian Romanick (1):
      Revert "nir: add late opt to turn inot/b2f combos back to bcsel"

Jason Ekstrand (5):
      intel/fs/ra: Only add dest interference to sources that exist
      intel/fs/ra: Stop adding RA interference to too many SENDS nodes
      anv: Emulate texture swizzle in the shader when needed
      anv: Stop forcing bindless for images
      anv: Only consider minSampleShading when sampleShadingEnable is set

Juan A. Suarez Romero (2):
      cherry-ignore: radeonsi: update buffer descriptors in all contexts after buffer invalidation
      Update version to 19.1.0-rc3

Lionel Landwerlin (4):
      nir: fix lower_non_uniform_access pass
      vulkan/overlay-layer: fix cast errors
      vulkan/overlay: fix truncating error on 32bit platforms
      nir: lower_non_uniform_access: iterate over instructions safely

Marek Olšák (1):
      radeonsi: remove old_va parameter from si_rebind_buffer by remembering offsets

Nanley Chery (1):
      anv: Fix some depth buffer sampling cases on ICL+

Neha Bhende (1):
      draw: fix memory leak introduced 7720ce32a

Samuel Pitoiset (1):
      radv: add a workaround for Monster Hunter World and LLVM 7&8
  • Mesa 19.1-RC3 Brings NIR, Vulkan Driver Fixes & Other Changes

    If all goes well the Mesa 19.1 release will be happening in the next week or two. But for those wanting to help test this open-source graphics driver stack, Mesa 19.1-RC3 was released today as the newest weekly release candidate.

    Mesa 19.1-RC3 isn't particularly exciting but brings a handful of changes throughout. Most of the changes this week pertain to fix-ups with the NIR code, the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers, a few core Mesa/GLSL changes, a lone RadeonSI code change, and some other minor work. The changes aren't too noticeable for end-users but at least on the RADV front is a workaround for the Monster Hunter World game when using LLVM 7/8 AMDGPU code.

More in Tux Machines

Huawei's alternative OS to Android set to roll out as early as fall

Spyder 4.0 takes a big step closer with the release of Beta 2!

It has been almost two months since I joined Quansight in April, to start working on Spyder maintenance and development. So far, it has been a very exciting and rewarding journey under the guidance of long time Spyder maintainer Carlos Córdoba. This is the first of a series of blog posts we will be writing to showcase updates on the development of Spyder, new planned features and news on the road to Spyder 4.0 and beyond. First off, I would like to give a warm welcome to Edgar Margffoy, who recently joined Quansight and will be working with the Spyder team to take its development even further. Edgar has been a core Spyder developer for more than two years now, and we are very excited to have his (almost) full-time commitment to the project.

Performance Impact of Serious CPU Defects

Smartphone alternatives to Google and Apple

This is a Linux Gnome 3 Debian "PureOS" based smartphone currently in development. It's being designed with as much open-source audit-able software and hardware as possible. The intent with this device is to give you full control over your privacy. It's not available yet, but the company behind it (Purism) also has some laptops and services that are very privacy focused.

