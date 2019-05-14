Mesa 19.0.5 and Mesa 19.1 RC3
mesa 19.0.5
Hi List, I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 19.0.5. Just as a reminder the plan is to have one more release of the 19.0 series in two weeks, but that is subject to change base on the 19.1 release progress. Things have slowed back down from the last release, which is good for this late in the series. No one area has received too much work, with a little bit sprinkled in here and there in both core code and drivers. Dylan Shortlog ======== Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (2): nir: Fix nir_opt_idiv_const when negatives are involved nir: Fix clone of nir_variable state slots Charmaine Lee (2): st/mesa: purge framebuffers with current context after unbinding winsys buffers mesa: unreference current winsys buffers when unbinding winsys buffers Dylan Baker (5): docs: Add SHA256 sums for mesa 19.0.4 cherry-ignore: add patches for panfrost cherry-ignore: Add more 19.1 patches bump version to 19.0.5 docs: Add release notes for 19.0.5 Eric Engestrom (1): meson: expose glapi through osmesa Gert Wollny (2): softpipe/buffer: load only as many components as the the buffer resource type provides Revert "softpipe/buffer: load only as many components as the the buffer resource type provides" Ian Romanick (1): Revert "nir: add late opt to turn inot/b2f combos back to bcsel" Jason Ekstrand (3): intel/fs/ra: Only add dest interference to sources that exist intel/fs/ra: Stop adding RA interference to too many SENDS nodes anv: Only consider minSampleShading when sampleShadingEnable is set Józef Kucia (1): radv: clear vertex bindings while resetting command buffer Kenneth Graunke (1): i965: Fix memory leaks in brw_upload_cs_work_groups_surface(). Leo Liu (1): winsys/amdgpu: add VCN JPEG to no user fence group Lionel Landwerlin (1): anv: Use corresponding type from the vector allocation Marek Olšák (1): st/mesa: fix 2 crashes in st_tgsi_lower_yuv Nanley Chery (1): anv: Fix some depth buffer sampling cases on ICL+ Samuel Pitoiset (1): radv: add a workaround for Monster Hunter World and LLVM 7&8
Mesa 19.0.5 Released As The Series Approaches The End
Mesa 19.0.5 is now available as what is expected to be the second to the last release in the Mesa 19.0 series.
Mesa 19.0.5 has just around two dozen fixes, mostly all minor items. There are random fixes throughout ranging from NIR and other core components to the Intel ANV / i96t5 / Radeon RADV drivers.
mesa 19.1.0-rc3
Hello, list. The third release candidate for Mesa 19.1.0 is now available. Remind that right now there are two bugs blocking the final release: #110302 - [bisected][regression] piglit egl-create-pbuffer-surface and egl-gl-colorspace regressions #110357 - [REGRESSION] [BISECTED] [OpenGL CTS] cts-runner --type=gl46 fails in new attempted "41" configuration Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (2): nir: Fix nir_opt_idiv_const when negatives are involved nir: Fix clone of nir_variable state slots Charmaine Lee (2): st/mesa: purge framebuffers with current context after unbinding winsys buffers mesa: unreference current winsys buffers when unbinding winsys buffers Dave Airlie (1): glsl: init packed in more constructors. Eric Engestrom (2): util/os_file: always use the 'grow' mechanism meson: expose glapi through osmesa Gert Wollny (1): Revert "softpipe/buffer: load only as many components as the the buffer resource type provides" Ian Romanick (1): Revert "nir: add late opt to turn inot/b2f combos back to bcsel" Jason Ekstrand (5): intel/fs/ra: Only add dest interference to sources that exist intel/fs/ra: Stop adding RA interference to too many SENDS nodes anv: Emulate texture swizzle in the shader when needed anv: Stop forcing bindless for images anv: Only consider minSampleShading when sampleShadingEnable is set Juan A. Suarez Romero (2): cherry-ignore: radeonsi: update buffer descriptors in all contexts after buffer invalidation Update version to 19.1.0-rc3 Lionel Landwerlin (4): nir: fix lower_non_uniform_access pass vulkan/overlay-layer: fix cast errors vulkan/overlay: fix truncating error on 32bit platforms nir: lower_non_uniform_access: iterate over instructions safely Marek Olšák (1): radeonsi: remove old_va parameter from si_rebind_buffer by remembering offsets Nanley Chery (1): anv: Fix some depth buffer sampling cases on ICL+ Neha Bhende (1): draw: fix memory leak introduced 7720ce32a Samuel Pitoiset (1): radv: add a workaround for Monster Hunter World and LLVM 7&8
Mesa 19.1-RC3 Brings NIR, Vulkan Driver Fixes & Other Changes
If all goes well the Mesa 19.1 release will be happening in the next week or two. But for those wanting to help test this open-source graphics driver stack, Mesa 19.1-RC3 was released today as the newest weekly release candidate.
Mesa 19.1-RC3 isn't particularly exciting but brings a handful of changes throughout. Most of the changes this week pertain to fix-ups with the NIR code, the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers, a few core Mesa/GLSL changes, a lone RadeonSI code change, and some other minor work. The changes aren't too noticeable for end-users but at least on the RADV front is a workaround for the Monster Hunter World game when using LLVM 7/8 AMDGPU code.
