Huawei's alternative OS to Android set to roll out as early as fall

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of May 2019 04:52:42 AM Filed under
OS

Reports have circulated about Huawei's efforts to build an alternative OS to Android for at least 3 years at this point. It's not known if the software will be a fork off of AOSP, which the company is free to use in any case under Google's open-source license. Huawei may also elect to use another base and implement an Android runtime as the Unix-derived BlackBerry 10 OS did. In any case, we're all still playing the guessing game.

Yu's statements — which were made to a quasi-public WeChat group this morning — followed a media briefing with the company's founder, Ren Zhengfei, on how it will handle its mounting challenges. Both executives have attempted to calm animosity coming from fervent fans and nationalists alike who have been ditching Apple products in favor of the company's, saying that patriots don't necessarily use Huawei products.

Huawei’s HongMeng (Kirin OS)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of May 2019 04:58:34 AM.
  • Huawei’s HongMeng (Kirin OS?) Is 9 Years Old & Optimized For Linux

    After Google rescinded Huawei’s Android license and reports of other companies ceasing their dealings with the company emerged, we’ve now got a photograph of a power point presentation. This image is from a university in Shanghai, and its source claims that it marks the beginning of Huawei’s custom operating system dubbed ‘HongMeng’.

