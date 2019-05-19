Programming: KubeCon, PHP, Python, GitLab, and Rust
Team OpenCensus or OpenTracing? It'll be neither and both now: Hello, OpenTelemetry
Something odd happened at KubeCon 2019. Rather than snipe at each other from the safety of Twitter, two very similar open-source projects opted to pool their ideas into one: OpenTelemetry.
The project is geared towards solving the problem of working out just what the heck is happening in today's microservices or container-based apps. Logging without incurring a chunky overhead both in terms of generating useful telemetry and actually collating the output.
Distributed tracing is a bit more than fancy logging, as one commentator put it. Think more a transaction log over all the containers, services and components used in an application.
Two projects emerged to deal with the challenge – OpenCensus from Google and OpenTracing, co-created by Ben Sigelman of Lightstep.
PHP 7.4 as Software Collection.
Version 7.4.0-alpha1 will be soon released. It's now enter the stabilization phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users.
RPM of this upcoming version of PHP 7.4, are available in remi repository for Fedora 29, 30 and Enterprise Linux 7, 8 (RHEL, CentOS, ...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php74) allowing its installation beside the system version.
As I strongly believe in SCL potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL.
HEIC / HEIF images support
The HEIF image format (High Efficiency Image File Format) is now widely used, especially since iOS 11, so it make sense to be able to process these images.
EuroPython 2019: First batch of accepted sessions
Hello CodeGrades!
This is a blog about CodeGrades, an experiment to help folks learn about programming (initially in Python). We’ll use it to celebrate the successes, learn from the failures and reflect upon the feedback of participants. We’ll also share project news here too.
Setting Up GitLab CI for a Python Application
This blog post describes how to configure a Continuous Integration (CI) process on GitLab for a python application.
How OpenTracing & OpenCensus Merger Helps Users Like GitLab
In this episode of Let’s Talk, Andrew Newdigate – Staff Site Reliability Engineer at GitLab talks about OpenTracing, OpenCensus, and the newly announced OpenTelemetry project.
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 287
Kushal Das: Game of guessing colors using CircuitPython
