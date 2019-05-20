today's howtos and programming
How to use Vokoscreen to Record Videos on Ubuntu
10 Best Free Resources To Learn Jenkins For DevOps Developers
Jenkins is an open-source continuous integration software tool which requires little maintenance and has a built-in GUI tool for easy updates. It is used to build and test your software projects continuously making it easier for developers to integrate changes to the project. In this article, we list down 10 resources to learn Jenkins.
Wrote a Debian mirror setup puppet module in 3 hours
Setup Ruby on Rails Development environment with Docker and Docker Compose on Ubuntu
How to Install PhpStorm on Linux Mint 19
15 Best Cat Command Examples in Linux
Handy Bash one-liners
Check if String Contains Substring
Fedora 30 Workstation review - Smarter, faster and buggier
Fedora 30 is definitely one of the more interesting releases of this family in a long-time. It brings significant changes, including solid improvements in the desktop performance and responsiveness. Over the years, Fedora went from no proprietary stuff whatsoever to slowly acknowledging the modern needs of computing, so now it gives you MP3 codecs and you can install graphics drivers and such. Reasonable looks, plus good functionality across the board. However, there were tons of issues, too. Printing to Samba, video screenshot bug, installer cropped-image slides, package management complications, mouse cursor lag, oopses, average battery life, and inadequate usability out of the box. You need to change the defaults to have a desktop that can be used in a quick, efficient way without remembering a dozen nerdy keyboard shortcuts. All in all, I like the freshness. In general, it would seem the Linux desktop is seeing a cautious revival, and Fedora's definitely a happy player. But there are too many rough edges. Well, we got performance tweaks after so many years, and codecs, we might get window buttons and desktop icons one day back, too. Something like 6/10, and definitely worth exploring. I am happy enough to do two more tests. I will run an in-vivo upgrade on the F29 instance on this same box, and then also test the distro on an old Nvidia-powered laptop, which will showcase both the support for proprietary graphics (didn't work the last time) and performance improvements, if they scale for old hardware, too. That's all for now.
Events: Automotive at LF, Linux Clusters Institute, Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC)
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
