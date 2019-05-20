Software: ICQ, KDSoap, Nikita and Dockly
ICQ Messenger Available to Install via Snap in Ubuntu 18.04/Higher
ICQ, the popular chat application, is available for Linux as an official Snap package.
KDSoap 1.8.0 released
KDAB has released a new version of KDSoap. This is version 1.8.0 and comes more than one year since the last release (1.7.0).
KDSoap is a tool for creating client applications for web services without the need for any further component such as a dedicated web server.
KDSoap lets you interact with applications which have APIs that can be exported as SOAP objects. The web service then provides a machine-accessible interface to its functionality via HTTP. Find out more...
Petter Reinholdtsen: Nikita version 0.4 released - free software archive API server
Dockly – Manage Docker Containers From Terminal
