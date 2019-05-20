today's howtos
-
How to customize keyboard shortcuts on the XFCE4 desktop
-
How to Install Mezzanine CMS on CentOS 7
-
Introduction of shell scripting for beginners
-
How to get Microsoft Powershell on Linux
-
Increase ebs volume size of windows instance in Aws
-
How to increase ebs volume size in Aws
-
How to Install VLC Media Player on CentOS 7
-
Cloud Playground for Beginners: Navigating your first Server
-
Elisa 0.4.0 Release
I am happy to announce the release of 0.4.0 version of the Elisa music player. The new features are explained in the following posts New features in Elisa, New Features in Elisa: part 2 and Elisa 0.4 Beta Release and More New Features. There have been a couple more changes not yet covered.
Space Station welcomes free-flying, Ubuntu-powered autonomous robots
NASA has deployed three free-flying “Astrobee” robots on the ISS for house-keeping tasks. The bots run Ubuntu/ROS and Android 7.1 on Snapdragon-based Inforce modules and a Wandboard and feature 3x payload bays, 6x cameras, and a touchscreen. We haven’t heard a news from the IBM Watson connected CIMON social robot since it debuted with a truly strange video last December in which CIMON accused International Sopace Station astronaut Alexander Gerst of being “mean.” However, NASA has now deployed and tested three somewhat similar “Astrobee” robots on the ISS for assisting the astronauts rather than chatting them up.
