Games: Steam Client for Linux, Tank Maniacs, Gladiabots, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
The latest Steam Client Beta fixes Rumble support on Linux with Steam Input
Seems Valve are on a bit of a roll lately fixing up some long-standing issues in the Steam Client for Linux.
They've been released quite a number of Beta client updates recently with Linux improvements, like the one last week which had a fix for a this two year old issue where you were unable to move games around if they had files bigger than 2GB.
The latest Beta, released today fixes another long-standing issue with gamepad Rumble support. Valve said they "Added support for rumble pass-through for virtual controllers. This fixes missing rumble support for any controllers opted into Steam Input, and rumble emulation support for the Steam controller.".
We have some keys for 'Tank Maniacs' for those willing to test and give feedback
Tank Maniacs, a crazy local multiplayer game that's all about blowing each other up is coming to Linux "soon" and we have keys for those willing to provide the developer with feedback.
For those who haven't seen it before, check out the trailer below first to see if you would actually be interested:
Create your AI, pick your robots and prepare for battle as Gladiabots has left Early Access
Gladiabots makes me feel dumb, very dumb. It asks you to create various AI and assign them to robots, to face off against another team of robots in a battle arena.
It's a strategy game of sorts, while also being a logic puzzle programming game at its heart as well. It offers up a single-player campaign, which realistically is just a (quite good) extended tutorial to get you ready to compete against other real people. This is where it really gets interesting, as it offers online play but it's of the asynchronous sort so you're not playing at the same time, meaning it doesn't actually need people online to play which makes it pretty sweet.
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is out and it comes with same-day Linux support
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, possibly one of the biggest Total War games yet is officially out. Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, it was ported by Feral Interactive and they managed to get Linux support in right away.
Linux Foundation Statement on Huawei Entity List Ruling
Thank you for your inquiry regarding concerns with a member subject to an Entity List Ruling.[1] While statements in the Executive Order prompting the listing used language granting a broader scope of authority, the Huawei Entity List ruling was specifically scoped to activities and transactions subject to the Export Administration Regulation (EAR). Open source encryption software source code was reclassified by the US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) effective September 20, 2016 as “publicly available” and no longer “subject to the EAR.”[2] Each open source project is still required to send a notice of the URL to BIS and NSA to satisfy the “publicly available” notice requirement in the EAR at 15 CFR § 742.15( b ).
Android Leftovers
Huawei Linux Laptop Driver Improvements On The Way
Huawei laptops have already worked well on Linux like the MateBook while further improvements are forthcoming, as is commonly the case for x86 laptops with various quirks and other non-standard support bits. A patch was sent out today for improving the Linux kernel's existing Huawei laptop driver and extending it from being just a WMI hot-keys driver to now being a platform driver with extra functionality. The added functionality to this Huawei-WMI Linux driver includes controlling the mic/mute LED, controlling battery charging thresholds, adjusting the Fn-lock state, and related functionality. Also: Huawei laptop extras driver
Kernel: Wayland, NVIDIA and Linux Development (LWN)
Total War: Three Kingdoms Sees Same-Day Linux Release
Total War: Three Kingdoms Sees Same-Day Linux Release