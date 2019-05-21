today's howtos
-
How to Check if a File or Directory Exists in Python
-
How to Install ArangoDB NoSQL Database on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
-
How to Install CS-Cart on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
-
How to Install Kodi on Linux
-
How to Install PyCharm on Linux Mint 19
-
How to enable fingerprint scanner support on Linux
-
How to install Peppermint OS 10
-
How to get Ubuntu 19.04 wallpapers on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
-
How to Keep Ubuntu Up to Date
-
How to Install the Latest AMD Drivers on Debian 10 Buster
-
How To Force fsck (Filesystem Consistency Check) After Reboot
-
Security: National Security Threat, Windows Back Doors and Huawei Technologies
Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Tails 3.14 is here two months after the release of Tails 3.13 mainly to address the recently discovered MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling) security vulnerabilities in Intel microprocessors. To fully mitigate these flaws and protect you against Fallout, RIDL, and ZombieLoad attacks, the SMT function must be disabled. Furthermore, Tails 3.14 ships with long-term supported Linux 4.19.37 kernel and the all the latest firmware packages to provide you with up-to-date hardware support and compatibility with newer graphics and Wi-Fi devices, as well as other components, and utilizes the recently released TOR Browser 8.5 anonymous web browser.
