GParted 1.0 Release Approaching For Linux Partition Editor - Live 1.0 Beta Released
The GParted graphical partition editor for Linux systems has been around for 14 years and finally it's looking like the version 1.0 release is on the horizon.
GParted 1.0 could be the release succeeding last December's GParted 0.33 release, including for the GParted Live operating system that is a live Linux distribution designed for an easy workflow of managing the partitions/disks on your system.
GParted Live 1.0 Beta appeared today with the latest GParted bits. This Linux distribution also pulls in the latest packages against Debian Sid experimental, updates to using the Linux 4.19.37 kernel, updates the boot menu options, and is based on the upstream GParted 1.0 beta code.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 460 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: National Security Threat, Windows Back Doors and Huawei Technologies
Android Leftovers
Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Tails 3.14 is here two months after the release of Tails 3.13 mainly to address the recently discovered MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling) security vulnerabilities in Intel microprocessors. To fully mitigate these flaws and protect you against Fallout, RIDL, and ZombieLoad attacks, the SMT function must be disabled. Furthermore, Tails 3.14 ships with long-term supported Linux 4.19.37 kernel and the all the latest firmware packages to provide you with up-to-date hardware support and compatibility with newer graphics and Wi-Fi devices, as well as other components, and utilizes the recently released TOR Browser 8.5 anonymous web browser.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
44 min 53 sec ago
10 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
21 hours 44 min ago