GNU Guile 2.9.2 (beta) released
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.2, the second beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link.
This release extends just-in-time (JIT) native code generation support to the ia32, ARMv7, and AArch64 architectures. Under the hood, we swapped out GNU Lightning for a related fork called Lightening, which was better adapted to Guile's needs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 468 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: National Security Threat, Windows Back Doors and Huawei Technologies
Android Leftovers
Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Tails 3.14 is here two months after the release of Tails 3.13 mainly to address the recently discovered MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling) security vulnerabilities in Intel microprocessors. To fully mitigate these flaws and protect you against Fallout, RIDL, and ZombieLoad attacks, the SMT function must be disabled. Furthermore, Tails 3.14 ships with long-term supported Linux 4.19.37 kernel and the all the latest firmware packages to provide you with up-to-date hardware support and compatibility with newer graphics and Wi-Fi devices, as well as other components, and utilizes the recently released TOR Browser 8.5 anonymous web browser.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
44 min 53 sec ago
10 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
21 hours 44 min ago