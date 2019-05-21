Games: Wine, IRKALLA, Vambrace: Cold Soul, ZED, and art of rally
-
Valve's Proton Pulls In Latest DXVK, Steam Networking Updates, Controller Layout Fixes
The Valve developers maintaining their Proton fork of Wine for use by Steam Play have outed a new update, version 4.2-5.
-
Wine & Mingw-w64 Might Tighten Up Their Relationship - Possible "WineSDK"
Developers between the Wine and Mingw-w64 projects are discussing the potential for further embracing their relationship given the overlap in trajectory and both benefiting from close collaboration. This extended relationship could also involve Mingw-w64 potentially adopting Wine's branding.
While all Phoronix readers should be aware of Wine, for those not familiar with Mingw-w64 it's the off-shoot of MinGW focused on 64-bit support and other features over the original MinGW for providing an open-source development toolchain for Microsoft Windows. Mingw-w64 remains quite active in working on its GCC-based compiler toolchain support for Windows.
-
Wine and mingw-w64 cooperation
-
IRKALLA, an incredibly stylish looking pixel-art tactical-action platformer is coming to Linux
The developers behind IRKALLA emailed in today and it grabbed my interest right away with the supremely stylish art behind it. The odd setting has my curiosity too, with mechs versus demons!
According to the developer, it's a "platform-tactic game" so it has elements of an action platformer with character progression and some form of base defence building. IRKALLA has been in development for quite a few years now with their TIGForum post dating all the way back to 2013. We've been emailed today, as it seems development on it has been picked back up as they told me it's "finally coming together" and a Linux release is also confirmed of course.
-
Roguelike fantasy adventure 'Vambrace: Cold Soul' has a new feature trailer ahead of release next week
The release of Vambrace: Cold Soul on May 28th is getting close now, it's quite an impressive looking game that I've been playing and they have a new feature trailer. I won't say too much on it myself before release but since I've had access for a while, I can say it works great on Linux.
-
Surreal adventure game 'ZED' about an artist suffering from dementia is releasing in June
ZED, a game that will tell the story of an artist suffering from dementia from Eagre Games and Cyan Ventures now has a release date and it's quite soon.
The Windows version is now scheduled in for June 4th, with the Linux (and Mac) version to be "later in June". Great to see it continue to be confirmed and although there is a delay, it's not going to be long it seems. Good thing too, as I'm damn excited for this one.
-
art of rally is bringing a stylized racing experience to Linux later this year
Funselektor Labs, the developer of Absolute Drift has announced their latest game, art of rally. It might look stylish but it's not just a pretty face, as the developer is also focused on how the cars handle too.
While we have a few racing games now like Grid Autosport, DiRT Rally/4 and some F1 games (plus a few that work with Steam Play), they're all quite serious business. art of rally looks to be taking a slightly less realistic focus while still providing a challenge, especially with the top-down view you get a better picture of what's up ahead.
-
Ubuntu Leftovers: Blobs, Snapcraft and Arronax
Announcing Rust 1.35.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.35.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. Also: Rust 1.35 Released With Support For Empty Debug Macro, ~4x Faster ASCII Case Conversions
GNU Guile 2.9.2 (beta) released
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.2, the second beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link. This release extends just-in-time (JIT) native code generation support to the ia32, ARMv7, and AArch64 architectures. Under the hood, we swapped out GNU Lightning for a related fork called Lightening, which was better adapted to Guile's needs.
