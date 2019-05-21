Ubuntu Leftovers: Blobs, Snapcraft and Arronax
-
Ubuntu 19.10 To Bundle NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver Packages As Part Of Its ISO
For Ubuntu 19.10 the developers are adding the NVIDIA driver packages onto the ISO. The NVIDIA binary drivers won't be activated by default, but will be present on the install media to make it easier to enable post-install.
The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" drivers will remain the default for NVIDIA graphics on new Ubuntu installations, but this change is positioning the mainline and legacy NVIDIA proprietary drivers onto the Ubuntu ISO so that they can be easily obtained locally post-install. The main driver here is allowing users to enable the NVIDIA proprietary graphics on Ubuntu even if you don't have an Internet connection. NVIDIA has already okay'ed the distribution of their driver packages with the Ubuntu ISO.
-
Snapcraft parts & plugins
Last week, we published Introduction to snapcraft, a tutorial that provided a detailed overview of the snap build process. We touched on the concepts like snap ecosystem components, snapcraft command line, snapcraft.yaml syntax, and more. We’d like to expand on the first lesson, and today, we are going to talk about parts and plugins, used in the build process of snaps.
-
Arronax – Graphical Tool to Create Desktop Launcher in Ubuntu
For those who want to manually create desktop shortcut launcher in Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 19.04, Arronax is a good choice with graphical user interface.
Other than creating .desktop file via Linux command, Arronax offers a graphical interface to create (and also edit) desktop shortcut for application, executable file, or URL.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 547 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu Leftovers: Blobs, Snapcraft and Arronax
Games: Wine, IRKALLA, Vambrace: Cold Soul, ZED, and art of rally
Announcing Rust 1.35.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.35.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. Also: Rust 1.35 Released With Support For Empty Debug Macro, ~4x Faster ASCII Case Conversions
GNU Guile 2.9.2 (beta) released
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.2, the second beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link. This release extends just-in-time (JIT) native code generation support to the ia32, ARMv7, and AArch64 architectures. Under the hood, we swapped out GNU Lightning for a related fork called Lightening, which was better adapted to Guile's needs.
Recent comments
2 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 27 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago
1 day 52 min ago