GNU/Linux Games Leftovers
Cardlings looks to be an interesting turn-based strategy with an usual gameplay style
Cardlings caught my attention recently, a unique turn-based strategy game from Clockwork Chilli that's confirmed to be releasing for Linux on June 5th.
What's interesting about it, is the way the turns work. While one player is doing combat and movement, the other player has the chance to get building and gathering resources. To make it even more unique, only the player doing movement and combat can end the turn and then it's reversed. So this means the player doing the moment, will want to end the turn quickly so the other player doesn't get tons of resources and buildings set up. The developer said this "results in very intense, fast-paced games that still preserve all the depth of more traditional turn-based strategy titles".
Incredibly weird comedy point and click adventure 'Clam Man' is out
Clam Man from Team Clam is a new comedy adventure game, it just recently released with Linux support. It's a point and click adventure, although it has a focus on the story rather than pushing you through puzzles.
Comedy adventure Nelly Cootalot: Spoonbeaks Ahoy! HD is now out with Linux support
Originally released in 2007, Nelly Cootalot: Spoonbeaks Ahoy! HD revamps the experience to make it less painful to play on modern systems with full Linux support.
Unique gravity-defying metroidvania 'Dandara' finally sees an update to the Linux version
Dandara, a very unique take on the action metroidvania genre took me by surprise with the fun gameplay last month and now the Linux version is actually up to date.
The main problem, as noted in the previous article, was that the Linux version of Dandara hadn't seen any updates since release. The developer, Long Hat House, actually emailed in last night to note that the whole game has been updated and they've managed to now get the Linux version on equal footing too.
Steam Play updated again to 4.2-5 to include newer DXVK, networking and controller fixes
Valve have pushed out the latest smaller update to Steam Play, this time including an updated DXVK and a bunch of fixes for various games.
The Linux demo for 'Eagle Island', a very slick action-adventure rogue-lite is out and it's extremely impressive
Ever since I first heard of Eagle Island I was basically in love, with super slick pixel-art and an owl you throw as your weapon? Sign me up.
The demo just recently went live on Steam, including for Linux and after giving it a go I've come away from it extremely impressed. It works beautifully and it looks gorgeous, probably one of the best demos I've played for some time. I even joked about the demo splash-screen missing a Linux icon with the developer on Twitter, which they took it rather well as they just haven't yet found a good one to use.
Very cool deck-building roguelike Dicey Dungeons alpha ending soon, last chance for early price + updated
Dicey Dungeons might just be one of my favourite indie games this year, a unique blend of an usual roguelike with an ability system powered by cards and dice rolls.
A look at what's on sale ahead of the weekend once again, come find your next game
The weekend is almost upon us and you're in the market for a fresh new game, I've got you covered with what deals are going currently.
Distros: Draco in Sparky, Fedora Issues and Optional Dependencies in Debian
Servers: Kubernetes, Microservices, Containers and SUSE's Enterprise Storage 6
OSS: 3scale, Wikipedia Edit-a-thon, LibreOffice Conference 2020, DataStax Openwashing and IGEL
Linux Mint Turns Cinnamon Experience Bittersweet
Linux Mint no longer may be an ideal choice for above-par performance out of the box, but it still can serve diehard users well with the right amount of post-installation tinkering. The Linux Mint distro clearly is the gold standard for measuring Cinnamon desktop integration. Linux Mint's developers turned the GNOME desktop alternative into one of the best Linux desktop choices. Linux Mint Cinnamon, however, may have lost some of its fresh minty flavor. The gold standard for version 19.1 Tessa seems to be a bit tarnished when compared to some other distros offering a Cinnamon environment. Given that the current Linux Mint version was released at the end of last December, it may be a bit odd for me to focus on a review some five months later. Linux Mint is my primary driver, though, so at long last I am getting around to sharing my lukewarm experiences. I have run Linux Mint Cinnamon on three primary work and testing computers since parting company with Ubuntu Linux Unity and several other Ubuntu flavors many years ago. I have recommended Linux Mint enthusiastically to associates and readers in my personal and professional roles.
