Wine 4.9 Released
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 4.9 is now available.
-
What a grape day, Wine 4.9 is officially out
I know, that pun attempt hurt my head too. You try and keep this going for months! Today, the Wine team have put out the Wine 4.9 development release as expected with new features and assorted bug fixes.
-
Wine 4.9 Released With Ability To Install Plug & Play Drivers
Wine 4.9 is available for testing as the newest bi-weekly development release marching towards Wine 5.0.
With still being about a half-year out before the Wine 5.0 feature freeze, Wine 4.x development releases are still in full-swing and piling on features thanks to the work done by CodeWeavers, their partners, and the community. With Wine 4.9 a few more features have trickled in.
-
