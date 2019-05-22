Rob Szumski’s Keynote and Abby Kearns Interview at CloudNativeCon & KubeCon
Check Out Rob Szumski’s Keynote on the Kubernetes Operator Community at KubeCon Barcelona
Check out this great keynote talk from our very own Rob Szumski, at this past week’s KubeCon Barcelona. This is hot off the presses, so to speak, as the CNCF has been uploading all of the amazing talks from that show over on it’s YouTube page, today. Hope this keeps you occupied over the long weekend!
Abby Kearns Interview At CloudNativeCon & KubeCon, Barcelona
In this episode of Let’s Talk, Abby Kearns, Executive Director of Cloud Foundry Foundation talks about the importance of all other cloud-native projects that are showcased at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon. She also talks about Project Eirini.
