Graphics: Intel, XWayland and Vulkan
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Support For The Mule Creek Canyon PCH
Mule Creek Canyon is the PCH to be paired with Intel Elkhart Lake processors. Elkhart Lake as a reminder is the Gemini Lake SoC successor that will feature Gen11 class graphics and now thanks to the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver we know that new PCH is the Mule Creek Canyon.
Mule Creek Canyon doesn't appear to be widely publicized up to this point but appeared in today's latest open-source development activity. Mule Creek Canyon is the new PCH for Elkhart Lake and required some minor changes around Port-C remapping that differ from other Icelake graphics hardware.
XWayland Receive An EGL-Based GLX Provider, Helping Various Games On Linux
A notable improvement was merged into the "xserver" Git tree for the eventual X.Org Server 1.21 release that will improve the support for various Linux games relying on XWayland for running under a Wayland compositor.
Vulkan 1.1.109 Released With Two New Intel Extensions
Vulkan 1.1.109 was released today as the latest update to this graphics/compute specification ahead of the US holiday weekend.
With two weeks having passed since Vulkan 1.1.108 there are a few different documentation corrections/clarifications. There are also two new vendor extensions contributed by Intel.
