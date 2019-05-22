Best Command-Line FTP Clients for Linux File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a network protocol used for transferring files between a client and a server on a computer network. The very first FTP applications were made for the command line before GUI Operating Systems even became a thing and while there are several GUI FTP clients, developers still make CLI-based FTP clients for users who prefer using the old method. Here’s a list of the best command-line based FTP clients for Linux.

Why Windows Containers Are Less Attractive Than Linux Containers The fact that you can run Docker containers on Windows as well as Linux is amazing. Yet, I sometimes struggle to see a clear use case for Windows containers. Compared to Linux containers, there are fewer obvious reasons to run containers on Windows. I know that's a somewhat controversial statement, so let me walk through the various reasons why Windows containers are much less attractive than Linux containers.