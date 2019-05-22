Language Selection

FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 1

Saturday 25th of May 2019

BSD
BSD
  • FreeBSD 11.3 BETA

    24 May: The first BETA build for the FreeBSD 11.3 release cycle is now available. ISO images for the amd64, armv6, arm64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, and sparc64 architectures are available on most of our FreeBSD mirror sites.

  • FreeBSD 11.3-BETA1 Now Available

    The first BETA build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

    Installation images are available for:

    o 11.3-BETA1 amd64 GENERIC
    o 11.3-BETA1 i386 GENERIC
    o 11.3-BETA1 powerpc GENERIC
    o 11.3-BETA1 powerpc64 GENERIC64
    o 11.3-BETA1 sparc64 GENERIC
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 BANANAPI
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 BEAGLEBONE
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 RPI-B
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 RPI2
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 PANDABOARD
    o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 WANDBOARD
    o 11.3-BETA1 aarch64 GENERIC

    Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
    console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
    freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally,
    the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended
    to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
    system.

  • FreeBSD 11.3 Enters Beta Ahead Of July Release

    While FreeBSD 12 is the latest and greatest stable series since the end of last year, for those still on FreeBSD 11 there is the 11.3 update due out for release in July while this weekend the first beta was issued.

    FreeBSD 11.3 offers up the latest security updates and other stable bug fixes over FreeBSD 11.2 that was released nearly one year ago. But for those craving all the latest features and functionality, FreeBSD 12 is in release form or there is also FreeBSD 13-CURRENT.

