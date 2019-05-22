The bug report count of KTextEditor (implementing the editing part used in Kate/KWrite/KDevelop/Kile/…) and Kate itself reached again some value over 200.

If you have time and need an itch to scratch, any help to tackle the currently open bugs would be highly appreciated.

The full list can be found with this bugs.kde.org query.

The team working on the code is small, therefore please be a bit patient if you wait for reactions. I hope we have improved our reaction time in the last months but we still are lacking in that respect.