Programming/Development: Python Natural Language Processing, DevNation Federal, KTextEditor/Kate, Blender3D Top 10 Python NLP Libraries For 2019 With the help of Natural Language Processing, an organisation can gain valuable insights, patterns, and solutions. Python is one of the widely used languages and it is implemented in almost all fields and domains. In this article, we list down 10 important Python Natural Language Processing Language libraries.

DevNation Federal brings open source to the Beltway On June 27th, Red Hat will not only be hosting one of the best technical gatherings of 2019, but it will be doing so in Washington D.C. — not San Francisco, Seattle, or ... DevNation Federal conference will bring together industry experts and key maintainers of popular open source projects in a one-day immersive conference for federal developers.

KTextEditor/Kate Bugs – Help Appreciated The bug report count of KTextEditor (implementing the editing part used in Kate/KWrite/KDevelop/Kile/…) and Kate itself reached again some value over 200. If you have time and need an itch to scratch, any help to tackle the currently open bugs would be highly appreciated. The full list can be found with this bugs.kde.org query. [...] The team working on the code is small, therefore please be a bit patient if you wait for reactions. I hope we have improved our reaction time in the last months but we still are lacking in that respect.

Blender3D User interface and API Freeze In the last month, we’ve polished the user interface and added the last planned features to Blender 2.80. The details can be found in the weekly development notes. Now we are freezing the user interface, so that there is a stable base for creating documentation and tutorials. Settings will stay in the same place and screenshots should remain valid for the final 2.80 release. A handful of menu entries may be added, or a tooltip might be improved, but nothing major that would break documentation.

FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 1 FreeBSD 11.3 BETA 24 May: The first BETA build for the FreeBSD 11.3 release cycle is now available. ISO images for the amd64, armv6, arm64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, and sparc64 architectures are available on most of our FreeBSD mirror sites.

FreeBSD 11.3-BETA1 Now Available The first BETA build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.3-BETA1 amd64 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA1 i386 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA1 powerpc GENERIC o 11.3-BETA1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.3-BETA1 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 RPI-B o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 RPI2 o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 PANDABOARD o 11.3-BETA1 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.3-BETA1 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

