Top 15 Best Windows Emulators for Linux Enthusiasts
Although it’s hard for us Linux fanatics to delve in the world of Windows, as it seems, we all need to embrace Windows in time to time for some specific tasks. Linux, despite all its rewards, is still not the household name among regular computer users and chances are that most of your non-technical friends use Windows as their primary system. So, if you want to share some standard software or play those latest games, Windows is still the way to go. However, it’s impossible for us Linux folks to shift on Windows permanently and overlook the flexibility Linux has been affording us over the years. Luckily, a comprehensive set of powerful Windows emulators for Linux exists to make our life more comfortable and allow us the benefits of both systems concurrently.
Fedora 31 Planning To Upgrade To RPM 4.15 For Faster Builds, Other Improvements
RPM 4.15 is due out this year as the latest RPM4 update and Fedora 31 is planning to make prompt use of RPM 4.15 given its new/improved features. RPM 4.15 is expected to provide faster build performance, a dynamic build dependency generator, experimental chroot operations for non-root users, improved ARM detection, and a whole lot of fixes. More Fedora: Sirko Kemter: Khmer Translation Sprint 3
4 Ways to Run Linux Commands in Windows
Here are several ways to run Linux bash commands in Windows.
Programming/Development: Python Natural Language Processing, DevNation Federal, KTextEditor/Kate, Blender3D
FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 1
