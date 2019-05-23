Language Selection

SUSE: Richard Brown of openSUSE and SLES 12

Saturday 25th of May 2019 04:20:21 PM
SUSE
  • Destination Linux EP122 – Richard Brown of openSUSE

    On this episode of Destination Linux we sit down with Richard Brown, of openSUSE, for an interview about his journey into Linux and becoming the Chairman of openSUSE.

  • Major Distro Upgrade In The Public Cloud Made Easy

    Well, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 has been released for a while and SLES 15 SP1 is on the horizon. While there will be another service pack in the SLES 12 series, SLES 12 SP5, many people have expressed interest to move to SLES 15 from SLES 12. After providing a “Follow this long tedious manual process” procedure for the SLES 11 to SLES 12 migration that was certainly not for the faint of heart we wanted to provide a better easier way to migrate an instance while at the same time avoiding some of the pitfalls that are inherent in a running system migration. This gave birth to the suse-migration-services project. We are happy to announce the availability of the migration in the SLES 12 Public Cloud module.

KDE and GNOME: Kube, EndlessOS, Pango and Harfbuzz

  • Last months in Kube
    You may have noticed that it’s been a while since the last release. This is not only because releases are additional work, but also because we already have a continuous delivery method with the nightly flatpak. It’s clear that releases do provide value, both as a communication tool which version should be packaged, and if they would be maintained. With the current manpower we cannot maintain releases though, which makes it significantly less interesting. With that said, the 0.8 release with the calendar is now long overdue and should be coming out soonish.
  • Daniel García Moreno: EndlessOS dual boot with Fedora
  • Matthias Clasen: Pango future directions
    This doesn’t mean that text rendering is in decline. Far from it. In fact, Harfbuzz is more active than ever and has had unprecedented success: All major Web browsers, toolkits, and applications are using it. We’ve discussed for a while how to best take advantage of Harfbuzz’ success for text rendering on the desktop. Our conclusion is that we have to keep Pango from getting in the way. It should be a thin and translucent layer, and not require us to plumb APIs for every new feature through several internal abstractions. We have identified several steps that will let us make progress towards this goal.

Project Trident version 19.05 is now available!

This is a minor update to synchronize packages and move Project Trident to the 19.05 version of TrueOS (v20190516). This brings in all of the FreeBSD security fixes for the Intel vulnerabilities that were announced last week. Read more

