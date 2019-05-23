KDE and GNOME: Kube, EndlessOS, Pango and Harfbuzz
Last months in Kube
You may have noticed that it’s been a while since the last release. This is not only because releases are additional work, but also because we already have a continuous delivery method with the nightly flatpak.
It’s clear that releases do provide value, both as a communication tool which version should be packaged, and if they would be maintained. With the current manpower we cannot maintain releases though, which makes it significantly less interesting.
With that said, the 0.8 release with the calendar is now long overdue and should be coming out soonish.
Daniel García Moreno: EndlessOS dual boot with Fedora
Matthias Clasen: Pango future directions
This doesn’t mean that text rendering is in decline. Far from it. In fact, Harfbuzz is more active than ever and has had unprecedented success: All major Web browsers, toolkits, and applications are using it.
We’ve discussed for a while how to best take advantage of Harfbuzz’ success for text rendering on the desktop. Our conclusion is that we have to keep Pango from getting in the way. It should be a thin and translucent layer, and not require us to plumb APIs for every new feature through several internal abstractions.
We have identified several steps that will let us make progress towards this goal.
Programming Leftovers
SUSE: Richard Brown of openSUSE and SLES 12
Project Trident version 19.05 is now available!
This is a minor update to synchronize packages and move Project Trident to the 19.05 version of TrueOS (v20190516). This brings in all of the FreeBSD security fixes for the Intel vulnerabilities that were announced last week.
