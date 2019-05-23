Programming Leftovers Telegram Launches Fift: New Programming Language For TON Blockchain Network Telegram is a popular privacy-focused encrypted instant messaging service. Recently, the messenger platform announced the launch of a new programming language ‘Fift’, created for its Telegram Open Network (TON). According to a post published on the project’s Telegram channel, the Fift language has been specifically designed for developing and managing TON blockchain smart contracts. The new language will also be used to interact with the TON Virtual Machine (TVM).

Pylint workshop with Django Bulgaria user group On Tuesday I hosted my pylint workshop during the regular Django Bulgaria meetup. This edition was the first which was practice based.

Using kdesrc-build with a custom Qt

Why Python class syntax should be different

KDE and GNOME: Kube, EndlessOS, Pango and Harfbuzz Last months in Kube You may have noticed that it’s been a while since the last release. This is not only because releases are additional work, but also because we already have a continuous delivery method with the nightly flatpak. It’s clear that releases do provide value, both as a communication tool which version should be packaged, and if they would be maintained. With the current manpower we cannot maintain releases though, which makes it significantly less interesting. With that said, the 0.8 release with the calendar is now long overdue and should be coming out soonish.

Daniel García Moreno: EndlessOS dual boot with Fedora

Matthias Clasen: Pango future directions This doesn’t mean that text rendering is in decline. Far from it. In fact, Harfbuzz is more active than ever and has had unprecedented success: All major Web browsers, toolkits, and applications are using it. We’ve discussed for a while how to best take advantage of Harfbuzz’ success for text rendering on the desktop. Our conclusion is that we have to keep Pango from getting in the way. It should be a thin and translucent layer, and not require us to plumb APIs for every new feature through several internal abstractions. We have identified several steps that will let us make progress towards this goal.