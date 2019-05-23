The RadeonSI/RADV Performance With Mesa 19.1 If all goes well, Mesa 19.1 could debut as soon as next week. Here is a look at how the AMD Radeon Polaris and Vega performance is looking with Mesa 19.1 relative to Mesa 19.0 stable. These are some OpenGL (RadeonSI) and Vulkan (RADV) driver benchmark results I carried out earlier this month looking at the Mesa 19.1-devel performance around the RC1 release compared to Mesa 19.0.2 stable of the time. A Sapphire Radeon RX 590 (Polaris) and Radeon RX Vega 64 (Vega) were used in this testing to see how the RadeonSI/RADV driver performance has evolved over the past quarter. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a variety of benchmarks were carried out, including various Steam Play (Proton / DXVK) titles.

today's leftovers Cross Desktop | User Error 66 Linux desktop standards, how the Web has changed over the years, and the ethics of space exploration. Plus what to do if you see a crime, and the things we hate the most.

Intel Linux Driver Wiring Up Support So Skylake+ Display Engine Can Utilize eDRAM A possible optimization being worked on for the Intel Linux graphics driver is allowing the eLLC (eDRAM) of Iris Pro Graphics on Skylake hardware and newer to support caching of the display buffers.

3D Printering: The Past and Future of Prusa's Slicer If you own a desktop 3D printer, you’re almost certainly familiar with Slic3r. Even if the name doesn’t ring a bell, there’s an excellent chance that a program you’ve used to convert STLs into the G-code your printer can understand was using Slic3r behind the scenes in some capacity. While there have been the occasional challengers, Slic3r has remained one of the most widely used open source slicers for the better part of a decade. While some might argue that proprietary slicers have pulled ahead in some respects, it’s hard to beat free. [...] Ostensibly the fork enabled Prusa to fine tune print parameters for their particular machines and implement support for products such as their Multi-Material Upgrade, but it didn’t take long for Prusa’s developers to start fixing and improving core Slic3r functionality. As both projects were released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0, any and all of these improvements could be backported to the original Slic3r; but doing so would take considerable time and effort, something that’s always in short supply with community developed projects.

Happy Towel Day 2019 You are also well aware that, for some reason, if non-hitchhikers discover you have your towel with you, they also assume you carry your own toothbrush, soap, space suit, etc; that they will happily lend you anything you need and might – accidentally – have lost. Above all, they will think that anyone who travels along the galaxy and still knows where their towel is, is clearly a nice, careful, reasonable person. And so, you’re very likely carrying a towel with you today. The team at Purism wishes you a nice #towelday, and a really amazingly together weekend. We know our readers are cool froods who always know where their towels are.

Huawei Cannot Use microSD Cards In Its Future Devices A host of companies have severed ties with Huawei after the US government’s order. Without companies like Google, ARM, and Panasonic, it is difficult for Huawei to sustain in the smartphone business. Adding more to the list, Huawei has now been banned from using microSD cards in its future devices. The SD Association, a trade group that decides standardized specs for microSD and SD cards, has blacklisted Huawei.

Real Estate Title Firm’s Lapse Exposes 885 Million Files A security lapse at a major real estate title company exposed the bank account numbers and other sensitive information contained in 885 million files. First American Financial confirmed the problem Friday after it was reported by the blog Krebs On Security . A flaw in an internet application allowed anyone with a web browser to see the confidential data until First American blocked all outside access Friday. It’s unclear if any of the exposed information was scooped up by outsiders with criminal intentions.

This week’s updates: Chromium, LibreOffice, Flash There was an update to Chromium browser code this week as announced a few days ago by Google. I built new Slackware packages for Chromium 74.0.3729.169 and uploaded them earlier this week to slackware.com and slackware.nl (or you can use any mirror site of course). There were two intermediate updates to Chromium 74 which I did not compile & package. Both versions address a couple of security issues (CVE’s), but at the time I was unable to work a computer. It’s therefore a good idea to upgrade to this new package.