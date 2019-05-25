Today in Techrights
- Much Ado About Senators Tillis and Coons (Who Failed in 2017 and in 2018)
- European Patents Are Eventually Being Revoked. But at Great Expense to Everyone Except Law Firms.
- Team Campinos Will Try to Make It Difficult to Go on Strike (But Won’t Manage to Prevent It)
- Links 25/5/2019: Wine 4.9 Released, FreeBSD 11.3 Beta, Telegram Launches Fift
Security Leftovers
today's howtos and python programming
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
As a forewarning to those using LVM, dm-crypt, and Samsung solid-state drives, this combination in some manner(s) may lead to data corruption if using the Linux 5.1 kernel.
