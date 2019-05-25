GNOME 3.33.2 released!
Hello GNOME developers, GNOME 3.33.2 is now available. This is the second unstable release leading to 3.34 stable series. I had to disable gnome-contacts, gnome-calendar and gnome-maps because of the not-very-well coordinated evolution-data-server transition. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.2, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.2/gnome-3.33.2.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.2/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.2/sources/ WARNING! -------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.34, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable Cheers, Abderrahim Kitouni, GNOME Release Team
Also: GNOME 3.33.2 Released As Another Step Towards The GNOME 3.34 Desktop
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 416 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's howtos and python programming
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
As a forewarning to those using LVM, dm-crypt, and Samsung solid-state drives, this combination in some manner(s) may lead to data corruption if using the Linux 5.1 kernel.
Recent comments
7 min 9 sec ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago