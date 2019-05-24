Korean Public Sectors Begin to Incorporate Open-Source Software
Major departments such as Ministry of Interior and Safety (MOIS), Ministry of National Defense (MND), and Korea Post announced one after another that they would introduce open-source software (SW) this year. As major departments that had been hesitant on adopting open-source SW are starting to introduce open-source SW, more public sectors are beginning to adopt open-source SW as well. Open-source SW draws spotlight from the fact that it reduces costs, avoids dependence on certain SW, and responds to Cloud environment. Stable support and actions are becoming more important as there are more examples of introduction of open-source SW in public sectors.
KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 72
Week 72 in Usability & Productivity initiative is here and it’s chock-full of goodies! We continue to polish Plasma 5.16 ahead of its release in two weeks. There was one point in time when veteran KDE developer and author of the new notifications system Kai Uwe Broulik was literally committing fixes faster than I could add them to this blog post! In addition, features for Plasma 5.17 as well as many of our apps are starting to trickle in. Check it out...
Iran & Iraq Are Embracing GNU Health Project | Dr Axel Braun
In this episode of Let’s Talk, Dr Axel Braun talks about the new features and updates of the GNU Health project. He also talked about the increasing adoption of the project. Also: The Man Behind OpenSUSE Conference – Douglas DeMaio
GNOME 3.33.2 released!
Hello GNOME developers, GNOME 3.33.2 is now available. This is the second unstable release leading to 3.34 stable series. I had to disable gnome-contacts, gnome-calendar and gnome-maps because of the not-very-well coordinated evolution-data-server transition. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.2, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.2/gnome-3.33.2.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.2/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.2/sources/ WARNING! -------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.34, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable Cheers, Abderrahim Kitouni, GNOME Release TeamAlso: GNOME 3.33.2 Released As Another Step Towards The GNOME 3.34 Desktop
