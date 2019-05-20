Many Openwashing Examples (Past Week)
Open Source and Standards collaboration [Ed: Conflating two different concepts while attempting to openwash standards without giving away 'too much' (and there are patents, too)]
Have the traditional standards development organisations and the various open source communities found common ground to support the future requirements of Open Networking? As the Linux Foundation explains, the open source community has long adopted the motto, "if a standard exists, we use it; if a standard doesn't exist, we go and forge our own way, because we're not going to wait". But one of the things that's been changing over the last two years is that the open source project groups and foundations want some way to actually get this work back into a standards organisation. There is increasing recognition that the standards bodies serve their users well and the addition of open source is an augmentation to the process, not a replacement.
Is It Time for Open Source SD-WAN? [Ed: SD-WAN already does a great deal of openwashing but this article suggests yet more ]
The benefits of an open market may sound worthwhile — flexibility, speed, cost-saving, freedom, scalability, neutrality — but there are certain corners of the greater technology and software industry where openness has not quite reached, including SD-WAN.
In recent months it seems that there are certainly components, use case, and even companies — flexiWAN joined the market in April with plans to build an open architecture for SD-WAN — arising as examples for open SD-WANs, but open source has yet to be adopted fully into the networking technology.
Keysight, Nokia seek to TAP into open source [Ed: Keysight and Nokia openwashing by pretending "open" to TAP; only one or two companies control and steer this, part of a whole.]
Keysight Technologies is taking internal test automation software to open source, hoping to better help customers and speed up innovation. The company has launched its Open Test Automation Project, or OpenTAP, in partnership with Nokia.
Keysight Technologies and Nokia Launch OpenTAP™, the Open Test Automation Project for Accelerating Software Development [Ed: Keysight and Nokia are really "open" now because they paid for a press release]
Facebook open-sources deep learning framework Pythia for image and language models [Ed: Even surveillance capitalism giant Facebook is openwashing its massive surveillance operations. Facebook gives its source code to Microsoft. Not too shocking as Microsoft almost bought Facebook and now, instead, it just gets access to all the surveillance data.]
Infrastructure Automation Company Chef Commits to Open Source
Chef, an infrastructure automation company, has committed to developing all of their software as open source under the Apache 2.0 license. Alongside this change, Chef announced the release of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack, an enterprise-focused commercial offering that includes development, distribution, licensing, and support for Chef software.
Chef CEO Barry Crist believes the transition to fully open source better aligns with the business goals.
Chef eyes hybrid cloud holdouts with new cloud-migration tool [Ed: Chef said it had liberated all the source code. The new business model is perhaps outsourcing companies' data and operation to the GAFAM surveillance oligopoly.]
Mphasis partners with Esgyn Corporation to optimise open source frameworks [Ed: So-called 'journalism' (openwashing PR); compare to press release.]
Tempering Open Source Expectations in 5G [Ed: So nowadays everything, even proprietary software with lots of patent traps in it, is somehow spun as "open". Somehow. Does OSI not care? The Open Source brand has become meaningless (almost).]
VIPPOOL clerk and VIPPOOL storage Released as Open-Source Software to Facilitate the Development of Systems Using Blockchain Technology [Ed: These folks are openwashing by just liberating one Python library; we'd rather use something that doesn't just exploit FOSS as marketing bait with a paid press release.]
GitHub slurps open-source bug zapping automator Dependabot, chucks cash at devs [Ed: Microsoft already tells people that if they don't choose Azure for hosting, then patent trolls will attack them. Next marketing talking point: if you don't use GitHub and pay Microsoft, then you'll have holes.]
ML.NET, an Open Source Machine Learning Framework for the .NET Ecosystem: Pranav Rastogi Q&A [Ed: InfoQ has a new 'article' (puff piece in 'interview' form with Pranav Rastogi) about ML.NET, calling it "open source"; it's dependent on proprietary software so it's misleading, to put it politely. Microsoft openwashing.]
Microsoft Open Sources Full-stack Web Templates for Visual Studio Code [Ed: Technotification is also openwashing for Microsoft and this time it's its free bait (aka "open core") for proprietary software (with surveillance and Windows dependence) Visual Studio.]
Open Source MobileShell will turn your PC into a giant Windows Phone [Ed: Great example of 'open source' which basically promotes proprietary software and depends on it (renting malware); that beats the whole purpose and spirit of FOSS. Microsoft views "open source" the same way BP views windpower; it's a good marketing opportunity, but that's about it. Microsoft is all about proprietary gasoline.]
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source? [Ed: John Leonard writes: "Microsoft's abrupt volte face to embrace open source a few years ago met with a wave of cynicism from those who reflexively typed the company's name as ‘M$'" (belittling people who call out liars and criminals?). Writers in corporate media conveniently overlook the fact that Microsoft has, in effect, paid many of its critics to keep silent or play along with the PR campaign.]
Microsoft's abrupt volte face to embrace open source a few years ago met with a wave of cynicism from those who reflexively typed the company's name as ‘M$' and referred disparagingly to its best-known product as ‘Windoze'.
You don't see much of that ‘Great Satan' talk anymore, even in the most partisan of Linux forums, although there remains a deal of suspicion about the motives of Microsoft and other tech giants as they take up key positions in the Linux Foundation and other open source industry collaborations. Be that as it may, most now see Redmond's move as a canny one, a recognition of the way the wind was blowing and a determination not to be caught on the hop.
From its back-bedroom and academic roots, open source is now a serious enterprise option and is found everywhere from mobile phone operating systems to banking internals in the gleaming skyscrapers of the City. Of course, not all open source is born equal, and some source code is definitely more open than others (more about that later), but being able to adopt and adapt other people's work and to share the results has undoubtedly lit a fire under technological innovation.
Camunda Expands Partner Network with Infosys to Provide Open Source Workflow Automation [Ed: Infosys is like 'Microsoft India' (and Microsoft outsources work to it), so it's funny to see this openwashing PR]
Broadband Forum publishes open source USP Agent, accelerating interoperable Connected Home deployments
Broadband Forum produces open source agent for the interoperable home [Ed: Ian Scales rewrote a press release (above) for openwashing of this thing called "Broadband Forum"]
Eagle Eye Networks Unveils Open, Public Domain For Manufacturers To Seamlessly Connect Video Cameras, Recorders To The Cloud [Ed: Classic openwashing of surveillance with terms like "open source SDK and an open public domain specification" and "cloud" (as in, give us all your data and trust us, it's open)]
How Juniper is moving to an open-source mindset [Ed: CBS is openwashing a proprietary software and NSA back doors company, Juniper (it's the "mindset" now that's "open"). It's 2019 now. Everything call be called "open" and "source". Some companies have "open" mindset, others like Microsoft have "inner source".]
Get Location Data for Your Website with Open Source API [Ed: An API is an API. It's not "open source". It's just an API. Openwashing by stretching definitions to death.]
HKCam is an open source, DIY HomeKit security camera project [Ed: What good is "open source" you need to buy proprietary software from Apple to actually use?]
Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Experts And Advocates Announce Formation Of Open Source Imaging Consortium (OSIC) [Ed: Rather elaborate use or misuse of the term "open source". No source code.]
Why Open Source Works for the Renewable Energy Sector [Ed: When openwashing and greenwashing collide]
Opinion: Open source synthetic user monitors accelerate DevOps best practices [Ed: Spurious, meaningless use (misuse rather) of the term "Open Source"]
New Open-Source solution for the robust and reproducible analysis of High content Screening (HCS) data [Ed: Something something... "open" this and that... "and the ability to integrate easily with external proprietary systems" (yes, openwashing that misleads and dilutes as usual)]
New Open-source Solution for the Analysis of High Content Screening Data
