Google: The China Debacle and More
Chinese developers fear losing open source tech to trade war [Ed: Wait for Trump to tell Microsoft to block GitHub in China. Maybe then people will wake up and realise it's time to abandon US-centric centralisation and abandon GitHub.]
Huawei Prepares For Possibility of Losing Its American Tech Partners [Ed: Article speaks of Free software. Huawei is going to use a lot more Free software. China in general will shun these US brands and move to Free software. Please delete GitHub (move elsewhere) as Microsoft would block it in China if asked by the USG. Dozens of puff pieces like this one from Asay about "GitHub Sponsors" this past week; it's yet another reason to abandon for a number of observations worth making. Microsoft can now use its control of GitHub to spy (private repos are now 'free'), to censor code (as GitHub already did years prior), defund, manipulate the licence choices and hosting choices (e.g. Azure). It's all about leverage and disruption. Be very suspicious of a serial GPL violator such as Microsoft pretending that it cares about income for FOSS projects (that aren't serving proprietary software such as Windows).]
Except for iOS in Apple devices the mobile OS market used to be very fragmented. Nokia had Symbian, Samsung had Bada and Blackberry rocked BlackBerry OS. Then came the formation of the Open Handset Alliance by Google, HTC, Sony and a few other manufacturers and Android 1.0 was born.
Android really shaped up well thanks to Google and the phenomenal Dev community behind it. Android was also lauded for having a very open ecosystem that didn’t bias between manufacturers. Anyone could ship devices with Android, but licensing was required for Google Play services, which include Google’s suite of Apps like Gmail and Maps
The team at Google and Binomial announced that they have partnered to open source the Basis Universal texture format.
Global technology giant Google has injected unspecified investment into and joined the board of Cambridge UK open source system on a chip innovator lowRISC C.I.C.
The University of Cambridge Computer Lab spin-out is also hiring fast to expand its engineering team to underpin rapid scale-up of its technology.
lowRISC C.I.C. tells Business Weekly that Professor Luca Benini (ETH Zurich), Dominic Rizzo (Google) and Ron Minnich (Google) have joined its board and that the announcement coincides with a new phase of hiring with the goal of significantly increasing the size of its ideaSpace Cambridge-based engineering team during 2019.
Many Openwashing Examples (Past Week)
Open Source and Standards collaboration [Ed: Conflating two different concepts while attempting to openwash standards without giving away 'too much' (and there are patents, too)]
Have the traditional standards development organisations and the various open source communities found common ground to support the future requirements of Open Networking? As the Linux Foundation explains, the open source community has long adopted the motto, "if a standard exists, we use it; if a standard doesn't exist, we go and forge our own way, because we're not going to wait". But one of the things that's been changing over the last two years is that the open source project groups and foundations want some way to actually get this work back into a standards organisation. There is increasing recognition that the standards bodies serve their users well and the addition of open source is an augmentation to the process, not a replacement.
Is It Time for Open Source SD-WAN? [Ed: SD-WAN already does a great deal of openwashing but this article suggests yet more ]
The benefits of an open market may sound worthwhile — flexibility, speed, cost-saving, freedom, scalability, neutrality — but there are certain corners of the greater technology and software industry where openness has not quite reached, including SD-WAN.
In recent months it seems that there are certainly components, use case, and even companies — flexiWAN joined the market in April with plans to build an open architecture for SD-WAN — arising as examples for open SD-WANs, but open source has yet to be adopted fully into the networking technology.
Keysight, Nokia seek to TAP into open source [Ed: Keysight and Nokia openwashing by pretending "open" to TAP; only one or two companies control and steer this, part of a whole.]
Keysight Technologies is taking internal test automation software to open source, hoping to better help customers and speed up innovation. The company has launched its Open Test Automation Project, or OpenTAP, in partnership with Nokia.
Chef, an infrastructure automation company, has committed to developing all of their software as open source under the Apache 2.0 license. Alongside this change, Chef announced the release of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack, an enterprise-focused commercial offering that includes development, distribution, licensing, and support for Chef software.
Chef CEO Barry Crist believes the transition to fully open source better aligns with the business goals.
Chef eyes hybrid cloud holdouts with new cloud-migration tool [Ed: Chef said it had liberated all the source code. The new business model is perhaps outsourcing companies' data and operation to the GAFAM surveillance oligopoly.]
Tempering Open Source Expectations in 5G [Ed: So nowadays everything, even proprietary software with lots of patent traps in it, is somehow spun as "open". Somehow. Does OSI not care? The Open Source brand has become meaningless (almost).]
GitHub slurps open-source bug zapping automator Dependabot, chucks cash at devs [Ed: Microsoft already tells people that if they don't choose Azure for hosting, then patent trolls will attack them. Next marketing talking point: if you don't use GitHub and pay Microsoft, then you'll have holes.]
ML.NET, an Open Source Machine Learning Framework for the .NET Ecosystem: Pranav Rastogi Q&A [Ed: InfoQ has a new 'article' (puff piece in 'interview' form with Pranav Rastogi) about ML.NET, calling it "open source"; it's dependent on proprietary software so it's misleading, to put it politely. Microsoft openwashing.]
Microsoft Open Sources Full-stack Web Templates for Visual Studio Code [Ed: Technotification is also openwashing for Microsoft and this time it's its free bait (aka "open core") for proprietary software (with surveillance and Windows dependence) Visual Studio.]
Open Source MobileShell will turn your PC into a giant Windows Phone [Ed: Great example of 'open source' which basically promotes proprietary software and depends on it (renting malware); that beats the whole purpose and spirit of FOSS. Microsoft views "open source" the same way BP views windpower; it's a good marketing opportunity, but that's about it. Microsoft is all about proprietary gasoline.]
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source? [Ed: John Leonard writes: "Microsoft's abrupt volte face to embrace open source a few years ago met with a wave of cynicism from those who reflexively typed the company's name as ‘M$'" (belittling people who call out liars and criminals?). Writers in corporate media conveniently overlook the fact that Microsoft has, in effect, paid many of its critics to keep silent or play along with the PR campaign.]
Microsoft's abrupt volte face to embrace open source a few years ago met with a wave of cynicism from those who reflexively typed the company's name as ‘M$' and referred disparagingly to its best-known product as ‘Windoze'.
You don't see much of that ‘Great Satan' talk anymore, even in the most partisan of Linux forums, although there remains a deal of suspicion about the motives of Microsoft and other tech giants as they take up key positions in the Linux Foundation and other open source industry collaborations. Be that as it may, most now see Redmond's move as a canny one, a recognition of the way the wind was blowing and a determination not to be caught on the hop.
From its back-bedroom and academic roots, open source is now a serious enterprise option and is found everywhere from mobile phone operating systems to banking internals in the gleaming skyscrapers of the City. Of course, not all open source is born equal, and some source code is definitely more open than others (more about that later), but being able to adopt and adapt other people's work and to share the results has undoubtedly lit a fire under technological innovation.
How Juniper is moving to an open-source mindset [Ed: CBS is openwashing a proprietary software and NSA back doors company, Juniper (it's the "mindset" now that's "open"). It's 2019 now. Everything call be called "open" and "source". Some companies have "open" mindset, others like Microsoft have "inner source".]
Get Location Data for Your Website with Open Source API [Ed: An API is an API. It's not "open source". It's just an API. Openwashing by stretching definitions to death.]
Linux Foundation: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Blockchains and Surveillance
It’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCon this week and in the slew of announcements, one name stood out: Atlassian . The company is best known as the maker of tools that allow developers to work more efficiently, and now as a cloud infrastructure provider. In this age of containerization, though, even Atlassian can bask in the glory that is Kubernetes, because the company today announced that its channel partner Praqma is launching Atlassian Software in Kubernetes (ASK), a new solution that allows enterprises to run and manage as containers its on-premise applications like Jira Data Center, with the help of Kubernetes.
Praqma is now making ASK available as open source.
At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2019 in Barcelona, Oracle open source projects and cloud services are helping enterprise development teams embrace cloud native culture and open source. With the announcement and open sourcing of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Broker for Kubernetes, Oracle continues to expand its commitment to open source and cloud native solutions targeted at helping move enterprise workloads to the cloud.
The history of open-source community initiatives reveals just how powerful they are. The Linux Foundation has achieved some incredible feats over the course of its existence, the Internet was founded on community-driven open protocols, and cryptocurrencies are supplemented by open-source communities of developers and other professionals.
Blockchain is not just cryptocurrency, it is the whole decentralized ecosystem. In this field, Hyperledger is one of the key players.
New open source body to promote better, healthier cities [Ed: LF works for surveillance capitalism in the form of so-called 'smart' cities and here we have fools who twist this harmful agenda as "healthier cities". Now that the former spokesperson of James Clapper is the chief spokesperson of Linux Foundation it might not be long before the foundation sets up a "collaboration platform" for "openDrone strikes" (there's one for drones already).]
The Linux Foundation has established the Urban Computing Foundation, whose goal is to make life more pleasant and sustainable in cities around the world.
It is a result of growing recognition of the important role of technology in the development of sustainable urban living, which is plagued by such issues as congestion, traffic chaos, pollution and increasing energy consumption.
Making the announcement earlier this month, the Linux Foundation said early sign-ups to the foundation such as Uber, Facebook, Google and IBM believe it is essential to accelerate open source software that improves mobility, safety, road infrastructure, traffic congestion and energy consumption in connected cities.
Linux Foundation forms Urban Computing Foundation to support connected cities [Ed: LF has surveillan cecapitalism in its Board; yes, the "Linux" Foundation is now a proponent and driver of surveillance everywhere. So much for freedom...]
The initial contributors include developers from industry heavyweights such as Uber, Facebook, Google, and IBM, as well as HERE Technologies, Interline Technologies, Senseable City Labs, StreetCred Labs and the University of California San Diego.
PyGamer open source handheld games console $39.95
Gamers, coders and electronic enthusiasts looking to own a pocket sized open source handheld games console may be interested to know that the Adafruit PyGamer is now available priced at $39.95. Offering a small games console that can be coded using MakeCode Arcade, CircuitPython or Arduino. The PyGamer is powered by the ATSAMD51, with 512KB of flash and 192KB of RAM, Adafruit has also added 8 MB of QSPI flash for file storage, handy for images, fonts, sounds, or game assets.
“On the front you get a 1.8″ 160×128 color TFT display with dimmable backlight – we have fast DMA support for drawing so updates are incredibly fast. A dual-potentiometer analog stick gives you great control, with easy diagonal movement – or really any direction you like. There’s also 4 square-top buttons, which fit our square top button caps. The buttons are arranged to mimic a gaming handheld, with 2 menu-select buttons and 2 fire-action buttons. There’s also 5 NeoPixel LEDs to dazzle or track activity.”
Also: Honeycomb CRUNCH releases, an example Godot game with sources
