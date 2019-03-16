Games: Second Earth, JUMPGRID, 7 Days to Die
Second Earth, the prototype base-building game from the developer of Broforce has a big new build up
Free to play currently while in development, Second Earth is an incredibly promising base-building and defence game from Free Lives (Broforce).
For those who've not heard of it, the basic idea is that you go through missions and build up your defences, to hold off against waves of alien bugs coming to destroy you. It's something I briefly talked about back in March and I came away supremely impressed especially since they have Linux support in very early.
2D dodge-em-up 'JUMPGRID' adds an addictive infinite mode, my fingers hurt
JUMPGRID, the 2D fast-paced game where all you do is dodge obstacles is madly addicting and the new infinite mode is fantastic.
Infinite Mode gameplay on Ubuntu 19.04...
The latest '7 Days to Die' experimental build allows more graphics tweaking, running nicely
The Fun Pimps have released a new experimental build of their survival game 7 Days to Die, with it some new options you can tweak to get a much better experience.
It's no secret that 7 Days has been a bit of a system hog, it hasn't historically performed well but they're finally making progress on that front. With the "Alpha 17.4 Experimental B4" release put out a few days ago, it now allows you to disable SS Reflections and that one single option makes it perform much nicer while off (and it still looks good).
Doing my own tests, turning it off gives an instant boost of 10-20FPS depending on where you are and what you're looking at. Times where it would often dip down hard to 40FPS and below, are now mostly for me sitting around 55-60FPS and the way the game feels is a huge amount smoother. Thanks to that, I've been able to give it a run on High settings and have a very smooth ride.
Events: Linux Plumbers, SUSE in Germany and LibreOffice Paris HackFest
