today's howtos and programming leftovers
The Rename Command – Renaming Files In Linux
nslookup Command: 7 Practical Examples
How to Setup a Developer Workstation in RHEL 8
How to Get Started with Amazon IoT Greengrass on a Raspberry Pi [Ed: Stop giving data to Amazon, which is mining everything, sharing it with police, army etc.]
How to Display File Contents in Column Format in Linux Terminal
How To Install Websitebaker CMS On Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
How to Backup Files with Déjà Dup and Duplicity on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Asynchronous Tasks in Django with Redis and Celery
In this tutorial I will be providing a general understanding of why celery message queue's are valuable along with how to utilize celery in conjunction with Redis in a Django application. To demonstrate implementation specifics I will build a minimalistic image processing application that generates thumbnails of images submitted by users.
A Data Catalog For Your PyData Projects
Build Your Own Internet Radio Receiver
When I get home at night, I like to tune into the world with the push of a button. I've lived in lots of different places—from Dunedin, New Zealand, to Santa Fe, New Mexico—and in each town, I've come to love a radio station (usually a community radio station) that embodies the spirit of the place. With the push of a button, I can get a bit back in sync with each of these places and also visit new communities, thanks to internet radio. Why build your own internet radio receiver? One option, of course, is simply to use an app for a receiver. However, I've found that the most common apps don't keep their focus on the task at hand, and are increasingly distracted by offering additional social-networking services. And besides, I want to listen now. I don't want to check into my computer or phone, log in yet again, and endure the stress of recalling YAPW (Yet Another PassWord). I've also found that the current offering of internet radio boxes falls short of my expectations. Like I said, I've lived in a lot of places—more than two or four or eight. I want a lot of buttons, so I can tune in to a radio station with just one gesture. Finally, I've noticed that streams are increasingly problematic if I don't go directly to the source. Often, streams chosen through a "middle man" start with an ad or blurb that is tacked on as a preamble. Or sometimes the "middle man" might tie me to a stream of lower audio quality than the best being served up. So, I turned to building my own internet radio receiver—one with lots of buttons that allow me to "tune in" without being too pushy. In this article, I share my experience. In principle, it should be easy—you just need a Linux distro, a ship to sail her on and an external key pad for a rudder. In practice, it's not too hard, but there are a few obstacles along the course that I hope to help you navigate.
Want A Google-Free Android? Send Your Phone To This Guy
The recent US ban on Huawei may have reignited the debate over Android’s dominance and Google’s control over the smartphone market. The result of the ban is that Huawei had to come up with a new OS that doesn’t even have an inkling of Google’s proprietary software. For the rest of us, we have different third-party ROMs which try to remove Google from our phones in some way.
Best Open Source Android Alternative OS for Smartphones
As most of the trade and technology-loving persons already heard about the US-China Trade War and Huawei-Google fight. Now, so many Huawei device users and Android enthusiasts are wondering what will be the next Android alternative OS (Operating System) for smartphones. Without Google and its services, the Android platform is difficult to run properly on a smartphone. But we also know that Huawei is a giant company and their research and development is so much effective. That means Huawei will survive with their own OS. But if you think about the different alternative operating systems that are running and available in the market. Here is the list of best Open Source Android Alternative OS for Smartphones which you can use easily. All the mentioned Android alternative operating system are open source based. These options are available to us.
Events: Linux Plumbers, SUSE in Germany and LibreOffice Paris HackFest
