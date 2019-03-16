today's leftovers
-
Open source and enterprise software unite
Cripsey adds: "Open source tools predominate on the Dev part of the journey, but are less prevalent on the Ops part of the journey. The ability to automate across the value stream is a key element of any DevOps journey. Organisations allocate too much time and other resources on manual testing, which is why the automatic deployment of work coming out of the Dev environment is so important. Automation is more reliable, more effective and quicker than manual testing. If you're going to be on a continuous Dev and continuous integration drive, automation is a prerequisite to achieve that. Robotic process automation is a part of that."
-
The enterprise service mesh ecosystem comes into focus
The service mesh is rounding into maturity in 2019, with all of the major cloud providers offering a means for developers to unify traffic flow management and access policy enforcement across their microservices, regardless of where they reside.
As we predicted late last year, service mesh is set to be an increasingly important technology for companies looking to leverage cloud computing and, more specifically, containers and Kubernetes.
-
Iustin Pop: Corydalis v0.4 released!
Today I managed to do two things that I’m proud of: first, I cast my vote in the Romanian Euro-Parliament elections and the referendum (it makes me cringe that we have to vote about such a thing, in 2019; or, it makes me happy we can vote about it, take your pick). Since this is not a political blog, let’s skip my rants about that, and move on to the subject at hand: second, after what seems like an eternity, I’ve finally managed to put together a new Corydalis release. Why so long? Well…
At first, after the previous release (in March last year), I stopped for a while, which turned into ~6 months of no activity, and only in October I really started working on it again. And then, once I re-started working on it, I had three main things I was working on in parallel, and only now I managed to finish them all. April/May felt like a long, hard push to get things finished, and I’m very happy with the result.
-
Insync 3 Beta Release Brings OneDrive Sync to Linux [Ed: Should we celebrate the passage of files from GNU/Linux to Microsoft and the NSA (PRISM)?]
It’s finally possible to sync OneDrive files on Linux using the third-party sync tool Insync 3.
Developers behind the paid, proprietary cloud storage syncing tool, which has long boasted robust Google Drive integration, announced plans to support Microsoft OneDrive back in February this year.
Fast forward a few months and that OneDrive support is ready for testing via a new dedicated beta build for Windows, macOS and Linux desktops.
-
A deeper dive into Linux permissions
The positions of the uncommon settings in the permissions string (e.g., rwsrwsrwt) can help remind us what each bit means. At least the first "s" (SUID) is in the owner-permissions area and the second (SGID) is in the group-permissions area. Why the sticky bit is a "t" instead of an "s" is beyond me. Maybe the founders imagined referring to it as the "tacky bit" and changed their minds due to less flattering second definition of the word. In any case, the extra permissions settings provide a lot of additional functionality to Linux and other Unix systems.
-
Kiwi TCMS needs your help winning OpenAwards 2019
Thanks to you, our community supporters, Anton Sankov and Alex Todorov took the lead at OpenExpo 2019 CfP votes. We need your help one more time. Our team has submitted participation in 'Best Tech Community' and 'Best Success Story' categories.
Unfortunately our submission into 'Best Success Story' has been pulled down! We used that category to share the story from a dead open source project into a thriving open source community with lots of users and contributors and to highlight some of our milestones.
-
How startups can grow their customer experience with an efficient open source technology
- Omnichannel Digital Experience Platform (Liferay, Drupal, etc)
- Web Server (Ngnix, Apache)
- Application Server (JBoss, Glassfish),
- RDBMS & NoSQL Database (MySql, Postgres, MariaDB, MongoDB, Couchbase, etc) and
- Search Stack (like Elastic, Solar, Lucen, etc)
-
DragonFlyBSD Is Seeing Better Performance Following A Big VM Rework
DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon has been reworking the virtual memory (VM) infrastructure within their kernel and it's leading to measurable performance improvements.
This mailing list post outlines the work around the kernel's VM pmap code being restructured that results in possible memory conservation, helps with processes sharing lots of memory, and enhances concurrent page fault performance.
-
Security updates for Monday
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and programming leftovers
Games: Second Earth, JUMPGRID, 7 Days to Die
Fedora and GNOME: Fedora's GNOME Shell, Matthew Miller, GNOME in Google Summer of Code and Upcoming GNOME Board Elections
Build Your Own Internet Radio Receiver
When I get home at night, I like to tune into the world with the push of a button. I've lived in lots of different places—from Dunedin, New Zealand, to Santa Fe, New Mexico—and in each town, I've come to love a radio station (usually a community radio station) that embodies the spirit of the place. With the push of a button, I can get a bit back in sync with each of these places and also visit new communities, thanks to internet radio. Why build your own internet radio receiver? One option, of course, is simply to use an app for a receiver. However, I've found that the most common apps don't keep their focus on the task at hand, and are increasingly distracted by offering additional social-networking services. And besides, I want to listen now. I don't want to check into my computer or phone, log in yet again, and endure the stress of recalling YAPW (Yet Another PassWord). I've also found that the current offering of internet radio boxes falls short of my expectations. Like I said, I've lived in a lot of places—more than two or four or eight. I want a lot of buttons, so I can tune in to a radio station with just one gesture. Finally, I've noticed that streams are increasingly problematic if I don't go directly to the source. Often, streams chosen through a "middle man" start with an ad or blurb that is tacked on as a preamble. Or sometimes the "middle man" might tie me to a stream of lower audio quality than the best being served up. So, I turned to building my own internet radio receiver—one with lots of buttons that allow me to "tune in" without being too pushy. In this article, I share my experience. In principle, it should be easy—you just need a Linux distro, a ship to sail her on and an external key pad for a rudder. In practice, it's not too hard, but there are a few obstacles along the course that I hope to help you navigate.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago